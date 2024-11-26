‘Red One’ Star Mary Elizabeth Ellis Joins Cast of Irish Wedding Comedy ‘Ditched’ (EXCLUSIVE)

“Red One” star Mary Elizabeth Ellis has joined the cast of Irish wedding comedy “Ditched.”

Based on bestselling novel “Bride Squad Runaway” by Caroline Grace-Cassidy and Lisa C. Carey, the feature film features Ellis as feisty and commitment-phobic sports journalist Lauren who embarks on a road trip through Ireland with two best friends after one of them is left at the altar.

More from Variety

Caroline Grace-Cassidy and Lisa C. Carey

Jade Jordan (“The Virtues”) co-stars as Lauren’s friend Ava, who is grieving the recent loss of her mother, and Amy de Bhrún (“Jason Bourne”) as Kate, who is grappling with balancing her career as a top lawyer with her family, including two young kids. With life getting in the way, the trio have lost touch somewhat but a devastating event sees them reunite stronger than ever.

“When Ava’s wannabe-rock star fiancé Simon is a no-show on the big day, the trio embark on a fury-fuelled, mayhem-filled road trip to the West of Ireland to find (and possibly murder) the runaway groom who’s ditched the wedding for his big break at a music festival,” reads the logline.

Grace-Cassidy and Carey are adapting the book, which will be directed by Pollyanna McIntosh (“The Walking Dead”). Vico Films, Cormac Fox and Colmán Mac Cionnaith (“The Young Offenders”) are producing.

“Ditched” is set to start shooting on location in Dublin and Ireland’s Wild Atlantic Way in May.

“We are over the moon to attach the magnificent Mary Ellizabeth Ellis as Lauren,” said Grace-Cassidy. “‘Ditched’ is a film about old friendships, most notably about female friendships in your 40s. We are thrilled to have Pollyanna McIntosh at the wheels steering this strong, female ship.”

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.