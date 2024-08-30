Red Rooms Official Trailer

Latest Stories
- HuffPost
Kamala Harris Has Snappy Answer To CNN's Trump-Inspired Question
The vice president refused to play when Dana Bash asked her about the former president's accusation she had altered her racial identity.
- HuffPost
Trump Served With Brutal Receipts After Ranting About Public Sleeping
"Who wants to sleep in public?" Trump asked. Critics answered.
- Yahoo News Canada
Canadian gymnast Ellie Black wins prestigious Olympic award for viral act of kindness in Paris
The four-time Canadian Olympic legend may not have won any medals in Paris, but she certainly didn't leave the Games empty handed.
- The Canadian Press
Pop group ABBA ask Donald Trump to stop using their songs, but Trump team says they have the OK
NEW YORK (AP) — Swedish supergroup ABBA has asked Donald Trump to stop using their music at campaign rallies, but the Republican presidential nominee's campaign says it has permission.
- Yahoo Sports
Columbus Blue Jackets' Johnny Gaudreau, brother Matthew Gaudreau killed in New Jersey bicycle accident
Gaudreau played 763 NHL games with the Flames and Blue Jackets.
- HuffPost
Melania Trump Roasted For Incredibly Random Tweet About New York City
“Me drunk in the back of an uber,” one critic joked, sharing the former first lady’s musings.
- BuzzFeed
"Tossing" Might Be A Symptom Of ADHD — Here's How To Tell If You're Doing It
This practice brings instant relief, but there could be a dark side to it.
- The Daily Beast
MSNBC Host to Trump Campaign Adviser: I May Sue You for Defamation
Corey Lewandowski, a recently rehired campaign adviser for Donald Trump, deflected multiple times when asked by MSNBC anchor Ari Melber why he had deliberately been dishonest to him in a prior interview.Instead, Lewandowski accused Melber of making certain critical comments about Trump, which Melber denied, to the point where the MSNBC anchor threatened legal action for defamation if Lewandowski continued to do so.On Wednesday’s broadcast of The Beat, Melber brought Lewandowski’s attention to a
- The Independent
JD Vance booed by firefighters union one day after they welcomed Walz: ‘Sounds like we got some haters’
Vance has been the subject of many negative reactions in recent weeks, from old friends, the childless community and even neighbors
- People
Meg Ryan and Daughter Daisy Spotted on Rare Outing in New York City
The actress and her daughter stepped out together in the Big Apple for what appeared to be a shopping trip on Wednesday, Aug. 28
- HuffPost
Trump Makes Numerous False And Nonsensical Claims In Meandering Speech On ‘Energy’
In other words, nothing really new.
- BuzzFeed
16 Sexual Fantasies That Came To Fruition For Folks, Proving Dreams DO Come True
Whew, baby 🔥🔥🔥.
- HuffPost
Kristi Noem's Jab About Kamala Harris Looking 'Crazy' Goes Left... And Woof
The Republican, who's said that she once shot and killed her own dog, criticized Harris ahead of her first big interview as Democrats' presidential nominee.
- Deadline
Jack White Threatens Donald Trump Campaign With Legal Action: “Don’t Even Think About Using My Music You Fascists”
Jack White is not messing around and doesn’t want to be associated with Donald Trump and his third presidential run for the White House. Margo Martin, the Trump campaign’s deputy director of communications, shared a video of Trump departing and boarding a plane for rallies in Michigan and Wisconsin. In the now-deleted video Martin shared …
- HuffPost
Trump Claims He's A Victim Of ‘Very Bad People’ After Dustup At Arlington Cemetery
Trump staffers reportedly ignored rules about not campaigning in the cemetery.
- Hello!
Kate Middleton and Prince William snapped giggling at Harry and Meghan’s wedding in unearthed photo
See the moment The Prince and Princess of Wales shared a laugh during Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding
- The Daily Beast
‘Street Thug’ Putin and His Allies Considering Invasion of 3 More Countries
What next for Vladimir Putin? Or, maybe, where next?Bogged down in the Donbas, humiliated by Ukraine’s cross-border incursion into the Kursk region, the Russian strongman faces the clearest threat to his authority since last year’s abortive Wagner revolt.And with his back against the wall, Putin is at his most dangerous, according to critics who describe his “street thug” mentality. The fear is that the Moscow bully could double down on his Ukraine gamble by making war on another front, taking o
- The Independent
Internet reacts as Ben Affleck pictured smiling with fast food amid Jennifer Lopez divorce
Ben Affleck is back in his natural element after he was pictured smiling with a fast food delivery bag
- CNN
US Army rebukes Trump campaign for incident at Arlington National Cemetery
The US Army issued a stark rebuke of former President Donald Trump’s presidential campaign over the incident on Monday at Arlington National Cemetery, saying in a statement on Thursday that participants in the ceremony “were made aware of federal laws” regarding political activity at the cemetery, and “abruptly pushed aside” an employee of the cemetery.
- The Hill
Jim Jordan subpoenas company of Trump judge’s daughter
The House Judiciary Committee has subpoenaed the company that employs the daughter of Juan Merchan, the New York judge who is overseeing former President Trump’s hush money trial. The subpoena escalates a brewing battle between the panel’s Subcommittee on Weaponization of the Federal Government and the company, Authentic Campaigns, which previously rebuffed lawmakers’ demands to…