Survivors found and four bodies recovered after tourist boat sank in Red Sea - as search for missing 'intensifies'

Three survivors have been rescued, and four bodies recovered, after a tourist boat sank in the Red Sea, a local official has said.

Rescue teams had been "intensifying efforts" to find those missing - and two British people are believed to be among them.

Governor of the Red Sea region Amr Hanafi said two Belgians and one Egyptian national have been rescued, along with four more bodies - although their nationalities are unknown.

"Survivors are being provided with necessary medical care," he said in a statement on Facebook.

The 34-metre-long tourist boat Sea Story sank on Monday south of the Egyptian coastal town of Marsa Alam with 44 people on board.

Among the foreign nationals on board were those from the UK, Ireland, US, Germany, Poland, Belgium, Switzerland, Finland, China, Slovakia and Spain.

Egyptian military forces, which are co-ordinating operations, have now rescued 31 people. It means nine people are still missing.

According to those on board, a "high sea wave" hit the vessel and caused it to capsize in "about five or seven minutes", Mr Hanafi said.

Some passengers were inside the cabins, "which is why they couldn't get out of the boat," his statement added.

A Foreign, Commonwealth and Development office spokesperson said on Monday: "We are providing consular support to a number of British nationals and their families following an incident in Egypt and are in contact with the local authorities."

The Sea Story left Port Ghalib, 40 miles (63km) north of Marsa Alam, on Sunday and was scheduled to reach its destination of Hurghada Marina on 29 November.

Officials said a distress call was received at 5.30am local time on Monday.

The boat sank 46 nautical miles off the coast of Marsa Alam.

The incident comes after the Egyptian Meteorological Authority issued a warning on Saturday about turbulence and high waves on the Red Sea.

The firm that operates the yacht, Dive Pro Liveaboard in Hurghada, said it has no information on the matter.

The Chamber of Diving and Water Sports (CDWS), a group founded by Egypt's Ministry of Tourism, praised rescue teams for their "tireless efforts".

"The CDWS team and board members are praying that the missing passengers are found safely and hoping that they will reunite with their families and loved ones soon," the statement on Facebook added.