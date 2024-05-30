Red Sox induct Pedroia, Papelbon, Nixon into Hall of Fame
A trio of World Series winners with Boston are joined by a trailblazing team executive in the Red Sox Hall of Fame.
NEW YORK (AP) — Longtime umpire Ángel Hernández, who unsuccessfully sued Major League Baseball for racial discrimination, is retiring immediately.
The retirement of controversial umpire Ángel Hernández sparked a new round of derision across MLB, but not with Yankees manager Aaron Boone.
PHOENIX (AP) — José Berríos turned 30 years old on Monday, giving up an obscure crown in the process. The two-time All-Star, who started his career with the Minnesota Twins and now pitches for the Toronto Blue Jays, has 88 career wins, which made him the active leader for under-30 pitchers in Major League Baseball, according to baseball-reference.com. “That's crazy,” D-backs pitcher Zac Gallen said a few weeks ago. “I didn't realize he wasn't 30 yet.” He is now. And his ascension into the 30-plu
What's better than a day at the ballpark? USA TODAY Sports breaks down the best stadiums for foodies.
"I don't think the money that's going around is sustainable for golf."
NEW YORK (AP) — Jorge López will be cut by the struggling New York Mets after the reliever threw his cap on the ground and glove into the stands following his ejection Wednesday at Citi Field.
Rafael Nadal's mini-me son stole the limelight at the French Open before the Spanish tennis star made a huge Wimbledon announcement…
Medical professionals attended to Campbell immediately, but she could not be saved, British Evening, which covers the event, revealed in a statement.
An up-close look at a scrap during a Memorial Cup game has put the spotlight on fighting in hockey.
EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers shook things up for Game 4 of the Western Conference final. Head coach Kris Knoblauch inserted defenceman Philip Broberg, winger Corey Perry and centre Ryan McLeod into the lineup with his team trailing the Dallas Stars 2-1 in the NHL's best-of-seven semifinal series Wednesday. David Desharnais, Warren Foegele and Sam Carrick were all healthy scratches. The 22-year-old Broberg registered two assists in 12 regular-season appearances with the Oilers sandwiched around
The Kansas City Chiefs tight end was seated courtside at Game 3 of the Western Conference finals.
Here's everything you need to know for the first round north of the border.
The Kansas City Current co-owner shares her two kids, Bronze and Sterling, with husband Patrick Mahomes
The retired NFL player shares his daughters Wyatt, Elliotte and Bennett with wife Kylie Kelce
NEW YORK (AP) — Josh Gibson became Major League Baseball’s career leader with a .372 batting average, surpassing Ty Cobb’s .367, when Negro Leagues records for more than 2,300 players were incorporated Tuesday after a three-year research project.
Florida Panthers coach Paul Maurice appears to be changing things up ahead of Game 4 of the Eastern Conference final against the New York Rangers.
Gordon Hayward said his short time with the Thunder was “disappointing” and “frustrating” after the mid-season trade landed him in Oklahoma City.
CHICAGO (AP) — Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Alek Manoah left Wednesday night's game against the Chicago White Sox because of right elbow discomfort. With two out and a runner on third in the second inning, Manoah was checked on by manager John Schneider and a trainer after throwing a 91.4 mph sinker to Dominic Fletcher for a ball. The big right-hander then departed after a short discussion on the mound. The 26-year-old Manoah is 1-2 with a 3.70 ERA in five starts this season. He was tagged for six
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Panthers peppered Igor Shesterkin with shot after shot Tuesday night, and the New York Rangers goalie had an answer for almost all of them. It wasn't enough, and despite 37 saves and another stellar performance from Shesterkin, the Rangers fell 3-2 in overtime of Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Final. With the teams knotted at two wins apiece, the series will head back to New York for Game 5, with the Rangers needing to find some answers to complement the play o
LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) — Lexi Thompson is retiring this year from full-time competition, ending a career filled with a powerful game, an appeal to young fans and plenty of star-crossed moments in the majors. Thompson was to speak later Tuesday ahead of the U.S. Women's Open. She is playing in her 18th Women's Open, and the fact she is only 29 speaks to a career that began at such a young age. Thompson was 12 when she qualified for the 2007 U.S. Women's Open at Pine Needles, at the time the youngest