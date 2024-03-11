Red squirrels row over Cockermouth housing plans

The proposed development is on land next to Harris Park in Cockermouth

A housing development in Cockermouth is to be reassessed as campaigners say it threatens red squirrels.

West Cumbrian businessman Bill Dobie wants to build six homes and a four-storey apartment block of 10 flats.

Approval had already been agreed last year, but Cumberland Council did not issue permission when it emerged that an ecological report into the presence of red squirrels was out of date.

Planners are now due to re-consider the proposal in light of a new report.

It states that although there have been sightings of red squirrels at the site, there was no evidence of nests - known as dreys - or breeding.

But the Protect Cockermouth Wildlife campaign group says it has evidence from local red squirrel protection groups that the protected animals are present in the area, known as the Sidings.

'Not surprising'

Red squirrels are an endangered species and any development that would damage their nests would be unlawful.

Gabrielle Sanders, who is campaigning against the plans, said experts consulted by the campaign group advised them that surveys should not be carried out during breeding season - between January and March - as it would be difficult to spot the squirrels.

"So when the author [of the report] says there is no evidence of squirrels, it's not surprising," she added.

There have been a number of reports into whether red squirrels breed in the area

Planners at Cumberland Council acknowledged squirrels may be less active in winter, however they said the animals do not hibernate and dreys would be more visible on trees with no leaves.

Mr Dobie said this is the third expert ecological reports provided for the site, with all confirming there are no habitats there.

He added: "Equally, we are in discussion with local red squirrel groups and are developing plans whereby we can hopefully encourage the red squirrels to return to our area of development."

The homes would be built on the site of Cockermouth's old fire station, which has already been converted into flats by Mr Dobie.

Story continues

Planning officers at Cumberland Council are recommending the project be approved on condition that six affordable homes are provided within the development.

Another condition would be that trees are planted at nearby Harris Park to replace more than 50 removed by the proposed development.

Follow BBC Cumbria on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.