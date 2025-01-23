Red warning for wind issued across Ireland and parts of Scotland

Dangerous conditions are expected with the top level red warning for wind issued for Northern Ireland and parts of Scotland across Friday morning.

The Met Office has issued weather warnings across the UK, but the worst of Storm Eowyn is expected to strike across the island of Ireland from early on Friday.

The Met Office warning applies from 7am to 2pm in Northern Ireland, forecasting strong winds associated with the storm causing very dangerous conditions with widespread disruption and significant impacts expected.

The warning is also in parts of southern Scotland between 10am and 5pm, with widespread disruption expected.

⚠️⚠️🔴 Red weather warning issued 🔴⚠️⚠️ Strong and damaging winds in Northern Ireland Friday 0700 – 1400 Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfS950 Stay #WeatherAware ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/IYBLMzCZhD — Met Office (@metoffice) January 23, 2025

Forecasters are warning of flying debris resulting in danger to life, as well as “very dangerous” driving conditions because of fallen trees.

There may also be power cuts, damage to buildings and homes, and delays and cancellations to bus, train, ferry services and flights.

Across the Irish border Met Eireann has issued a rare nationwide red warning for wind across the Republic of Ireland, describing possible “danger to life”.

Irish premier Simon Harris said there is an “extreme” risk to life during Storm Eowyn.

The Taoiseach said he had been briefed on the storm approaching Ireland from midnight.

“Storm Eowyn is dangerous, destructive and damaging,” he said.

I’ve been briefed on the storm hitting Ireland from midnight tonight. Storm Eowyn is Dangerous, Destructive & Damaging. We cannot give a higher warning than nationwide RED. The risk to life is extreme and real. You need to pay attention. Do not travel. Do not go near the sea. pic.twitter.com/vMiYjpl9DQ — Simon Harris TD (@SimonHarrisTD) January 23, 2025

“We cannot give a higher warning than nationwide red. The risk to life is extreme and real.

“You need to pay attention. Do not travel. Do not go near the sea.”

A Met Office spokesperson said peak rush hour wind speeds of 80-90 miles per hour are expected across Northern Ireland, with up to 100mph in some exposed locations.

“An extremely windy spell with disruption and potentially damaging winds tomorrow morning,” he told PA.

“It’s a big deep area of low pressure covering Northern Ireland hence the warning that covers Northern Ireland. Top wind speeds are expected on higher ground or exposed locations, potentially around coasts.”

Red warnings for #StormÉowyn have been updated as follows. These changes are because the latest forecast shows the system clearing out slightly earlier than forecasted yesterday. pic.twitter.com/AistGVDQsi — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) January 23, 2025

The record for a gust in Northern Ireland is 124mph in Kilkeel in Co Down in January 1974.