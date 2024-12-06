Red wind warning sees cancellations across the west

Bath Christmas Market will not go ahead on Saturday for safety reasons [BBC]

Events are being cancelled and travel disruption is expected as Storm Darragh is set to bring "damaging winds" to the west this weekend.

A rare red warning is in place for parts of Bristol and west Somerset on Saturday with wind gusts of up to 90mph forecast for some areas.

Bath Christmas Market will not go ahead on Saturday for the "safety of stall holders, visitors and staff," and the Bristol Zoo Project has also announced it will close this weekend.

Bristol Airport said disruption is expected and passengers are urged to check with their airline before travelling.

The warning is in place from 03:00 to 11:00 GMT on Saturday, covering western and southern coastal regions of Wales as well as the Bristol Channel in England.

Red weather warnings are the most serious type, only issued when meteorologists believe that potentially life-threatening weather is expected.

'Danger to life'

Bath Christmas Market posted on Facebook: "We take the safety of the public, stall holders and our staff seriously.

"With this in mind and the Met Office forecast of winds exceeding 60mph from Storm Darragh we have taken the decision not to open Bath Christmas Market tomorrow, Saturday 7 December."

Gloucester Quays has said its Christmas market would not be open on the 7 and 8 December due to the high winds.

The Bristol Zoo Project will also be closed due to the weather warning.

Festive light shows at Westonbirt, Clevedon, Swindon and Langport are not going ahead as the weather alert poses a "danger to life".

Events that have been cancelled this weekend include:

Bath Christmas Market, Somerset

Santas on a Bike, ride from Bristol to Charlton Farm

Gloucester Quays Christmas Market, Gloucestershire

Street Festive Market, Somerset

Wells Market, Somerset

Christmas at Westonbirt Trail, Gloucestershire

Stonehouse Goodwill Festival, Gloucestershire

Swindon Enchanted Gardens Light Trail

Clevedon Light up the Lake, Somerset

Frome Market, Somerset

Winchcombe Market, Gloucestershire

Longleat in Wiltshire - which is currently hosting its Festival of Light, has also told customers it will close for the day on Saturday to "to ensure people are kept safe".

"We know this will be disappointing and we will be contacting you shortly by email to outline alternatives for you to consider," a spokesperson said.

The Environment Agency has urged people to keep well away from coastal paths, piers and proms due to expected high waves.

There are also flood warnings in place for parts of Wiltshire and Somerset, and alerts for Bristol and Gloucestershire.

Gloucestershire County Council has warned there may be travel delays with the "risk of road closures due to fallen trees".

On the trains, Great Western Railway said speed restrictions would be in place across its network and fallen trees may also impact services.

On Sunday, the advice is to travel only if absolutely necessary.

The Environment Agency has urged people to stay away from coastal paths and piers [BBC]

The Met Office said a period of extremely strong winds will develop during the early hours of Saturday morning.

"Gusts of 90mph or more are possible over coasts and hills of west and south Wales, as well as funnelling through the Bristol Channel with some very large waves on exposed beaches," it said.

Follow BBC Bristol on Facebook, X and Instagram. Send your story ideas to us on email or via WhatsApp on 0800 313 4630.

More on this story

Related internet links