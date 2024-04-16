Red Wings face Canadiens in crucial game: Drew Miller talks with Brad Galli

The Canadian Press

UTICA, N.Y. — Canada reclaimed the women's world hockey championship with a measure of revenge. After losing last year's gold-medal game to the United States on home ice in Brampton, Ont., the Canadians turned the tables with Sunday's 6-5 overtime victory over the U.S. in Utica, N.Y. "Oh man, that feels good to win it on U.S. soil," Canadian goaltender Ann-Renee Desbiens said. "We owed it to them and owed it to ourselves to win that one." Danielle Serdachny scored the golden goal at 5:16 of over