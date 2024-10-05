Redblacks clinch 1st playoff berth since 2018

Ottawa Redblacks defensive end Lorenzo Mauldin IV celebrates after sacking Calgary Stampeders quarterback Jake Maier, not shown, in Ottawa on July 26, 2024. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press - image credit)

Thanks to some help from Winnipeg, the Ottawa Redblacks have clinched a playoff spot on a week off.

Friday's Blue Bombers win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats means Ottawa is going to the CFL playoffs for the first time since 2018.

Their last playoff game was a 27-16 loss to Calgary in the Grey Cup six years ago, their third championship game appearance in four seasons.

The Redblacks have missed the playoffs in the four seasons since, never earning more than four wins. The 2020 season was cancelled because of COVID-19.

With three games left in their regular season Ottawa has eight wins, six losses — including their last three games in a row — and a tie. Their next game is Thanksgiving Monday in Montreal.

The 111th Grey Cup kicks off Nov. 17 in Vancouver.