Redbridge rapist jailed: Man who carried out horrific ‘campaign of abuse’ at his east London home is locked up

Hafiz Ahmad was sentenced at Snaresbrook Crown Court (Metropolitan Police)

A man who repeatedly raped a woman during a “campaign of abuse” has been jailed for 11 years.

Hafiz Ahmad, 29, attacked the woman at his home in Redbridge on four occasions but then tried to get her to retract the allegations.

Metropolitan Police detectives launched an investigation after the woman came forward in November 2020.

She told them how she had suffered sexual abuse which started in 2018.

Officers acted quickly and Ahmad was arrested the following day.

Because the attacks happened at Ahmad’s house, there was limited evidence during the early stage of the probe.

Further enquiries were carried out and analysis of text messages showed the victim had confronted the defendant about what he did to her.

The case was submitted to the Crown Prosecution Service who charged Ahmad in May 2022.

At Snaresbrook Crown Court on Thursday, he was convicted of rape and making threats to kill.

PC Emma Porter, a sexual offences officer from the local policing team in east London, said: “The victim has shown amazing courage throughout the investigation.

“It hasn’t been easy for her as she received pressure from the defendant to withdraw her allegations, however she continued to support the prosecution and this ultimately resulted in Hafiz Ahmad being convicted and jailed.”

A Met spokesman said the force is using innovative tactics to target predatory men who pose the greatest risk to women and girls.

They are also embedding a culture across policing units where tackling violence against females is a priority.

He added: “We’re charging 41 per cent more rape and serious sexual offences cases than last year.

“This includes more than 500 serious sexual offences and 200 rapes.”