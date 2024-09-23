Redevelopment of sports hub site to go ahead

BBC
·1 min read
An unkept basketball court next to the sea.
The plans had been rejected by a committee in March but that decision has now been reversed [SARAH CORLETT]

Plans for a community hub submitted by a local authority in the west of the Isle of Man have been approved upon appeal.

The application for permission in principle comprising a cafe, bowling clubhouse and public toilets on Marine Parade were rejected by planners in March.

The decision had been made on the grounds that the project did not align with the designated zoning of the land for tourist use, as well as a loss of formal open space.

However in a planning inspector's report after the appeal it was argued that the loss of an "underused" and "poorly maintained" open space did not outweigh the benefits of the development.

'Important'

The proposed development would support the Island Tourist Strategy, improve visitor experience and provide facilities that would support the community, the planning inspector added.

This reasoning was accepted by Clare Barber, Minister for Environment, Food and Agriculture, who made the decision to allow the appeal and reverse the original decision made by the planning committee.

The site is currently home to a basketball court and a former skate and BMX park, which were both set to be relocated.

Lead member of the property and asset management committee of Peel Commissioners, Alan Jones, said the local authority was very pleased as it was a "very important piece of development" for Peel.

Following consultation with an architect, drawings would be prepared and the public would also be engaged in that process, he added.

Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and X? You can also send story ideas to IsleofMan@bbc.co.uk

More like this

Related internet links

Latest Stories

  • Opinion - The supreme crisis of Chief Justice John Roberts

    Chief Justice John Roberts is facing a scandal after the New York Times published leaked confidential information from the Supreme Court, which could only have come from one of the nine members of the Court.

  • Department won't provide election security after sheriff's posts about Harris yard signs

    A local Ohio elections board says the county sheriff's department will not be used for election security following a social media post by the sheriff saying people with Kamala Harris yard signs should have their addresses recorded so that immigrants can be sent to live with them if the Democratic vice president wins the November election. In a statement on the Portage County Democrats' Facebook page, county board of elections chair Randi Clites said members voted 3-1 Friday to remove the sheriff's department from providing security during in-person absentee voting.

  • Trump said he would recognize the Lumbee Tribe if elected

    Former President Trump said during a campaign event in North Carolina on Saturday that he would recognize the Lumbee Tribe if he was elected for a second term. “The Lumbee Tribe has been wrongfully denied federal recognition for more than a century,” Trump said while campaigning in Wilmington, N.C., suggesting 100 years wasn’t “that long.”…

  • 'We have a responsibility:' Trudeau urges global leaders to support pact for future

    NEW YORK — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says that at a time when the world faces increasing instability, leaders have a choice: bury their heads in the sand or put their differences aside for the sake of future generations.

  • Feds execute search warrant on new NYPD commissioner just over a week after he was appointed

    Federal authorities executed a search warrant at the residences of NYPD interim commissioner Thomas Donlon just over a week after he took on the position, he said in a statement Saturday night.

  • Who could be in Harris’s Cabinet? Let the chatter begin

    As Democrats revel in Vice President Harris closing the polling gap against former President Trump, speculation is ramping up over who might serve in a potential Harris Cabinet if she prevails in November. Any Cabinet appointee would likely face a razor-thin Democratic-controlled or GOP-controlled Senate, meaning Harris would have to balance partisan realities with her…

  • Could new rail line be 'costly boondoggle' or economic boon for Toronto?

    Toronto's budget chief is urging her fellow councillors to dig into a federal plan for a new passenger rail line to Quebec City, even as experts stress they'd like the city to push for more transparency around the multi-billion dollar project.Officials from a VIA Rail subsidiary briefed city councillors on the economic development committee this week about the federal efforts to build the 1,000-kilometre rail line from Toronto to Quebec City. The project is intended to cut current travel times a

  • Biden tells Quad leaders that Beijing is testing region at turbulent moment for Chinese economy

    CLAYMONT, Del. (AP) — President Joe Biden told Indo-Pacific allies on Saturday that he believes China’s increasing military assertiveness is an effort to test the region at a turbulent moment for Beijing.

  • Alina Habba calls Trump assassination attempts an ’embarrassment’ to Biden administration

    Alina Habba, one of former President Trump’s attorneys, called the GOP nominee’s assassination attempts an “embarrassment” to President Biden’s administration. Trump’s 2024 senior adviser said “politics” is getting in the way of safety and alleged that Secret Service assets are being undercut when tasked with protecting the ex-president. “No president in this country, and I mean, no president, Republican or…

  • No government shutdown for now: Congress agrees on temporary funding deal into December

    With just days to go until a government shutdown, leaders agreed to extend funding until December.

  • Building collapses near Naples, killing 2 children and trapping 2 women

    A two-storey building collapsed in the southern Italian province of Naples early on Sunday, probably due to a gas explosion, killing two young children and leaving two women trapped under the rubble, Italian firefighters said. (Production by Francesco Sportelli)

  • New York City's interim police commissioner says federal authorities seized materials from his homes

    NEW YORK (AP) — Federal authorities searched the homes of New York City's newly named interim police commissioner and seized materials unrelated to his police work, he said.

  • Sir Keir Starmer's under-fire chief of staff Sue Gray to miss Labour Party conference

    Sir Keir Starmer's chief of staff Sue Gray will not be attending this year's Labour Party conference amid reports of internal infighting over her pay. It is understood that the prime minister's under-fire chief of staff will be working in Downing Street on government business and in preparation for the United Nations General Assembly conference next week. Ms Gray, whose report in parties at Downing Street during the pandemic contributed to the downfall of Boris Johnson, has found herself at the centre of hostile briefings just as Labour convenes the party faithful for its annual conference in Liverpool.

  • Sri Lanka Leftist Wins Election After Vowing to Rejig IMF Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Sri Lankans elected a leftist political outsider as president, rebuking elites who bankrupted the nation and imposed stringent austerity measures backed by the International Monetary Fund following a financial crisis two years ago. Most Read from BloombergThe Moonshot Plan to Eliminate Deaths on America’s RoadsAOC Proposes $30 Billion Social Housing AuthorityBelfast’s Grand Central Station Creates New Era for Northern Ireland’s Public TransportNew York City’s Transit System Plans

  • Student-loan companies that don't do their jobs should be fired, Elizabeth Warren says. Her next target is one that manages 8 million borrowers.

    After Navient was banned from federal student-loan servicing, Elizabeth Warren told BI it's a warning to other servicers: "Their days are numbered."

  • Background checks blocked thousands of gun sales to youth, domestic abusers, White House says

    Enhanced background checks have blocked thousands of gun sales to people under the age of 21 and those convicted of misdemeanor domestic violence crimes in the past year, the White House said on Sunday, a year after President Joe Biden set up a new office to accelerate work on preventing gun violence. Homicides have dropped 17% in the period, building on the largest-ever drop in homicides in 2023, the White House said. It said data from the Gun Violence Archive showed that mass shootings were also down 20% to date in 2024 compared to a year earlier and would reach their lowest level this year since 2019.

  • Starmer Stumbles Into What Should Be His Big Victory Lap

    (Bloomberg) -- Keir Starmer promised British voters the Labour Party would put public service at the heart of a “mission-led” government after years of Conservative scandals. Barely two months in, his premiership is mired in awkward stories about political donors, freebies and feuding staff.Most Read from BloombergThe Moonshot Plan to Eliminate Deaths on America’s RoadsAOC Proposes $30 Billion Social Housing AuthorityBelfast’s Grand Central Station Creates New Era for Northern Ireland’s Public T

  • What made the cut in Congress’s plan to avert a shutdown — and what didn’t

    Congressional leaders have struck a deal to keep the government open past a looming Sept. 30 deadline, after a previous effort to punt the funding fight into spring 2025 and attach a Trump-backed proof-of-citizenship voting bill failed. The House is expected to move early next week on the legislation, also known as a continuing resolution…

  • Trump’s false claims haven’t just triggered a string of bomb threats in Springfield — they’re also draining funds

    Springfield Mayor Ron Rue has spent more than a week scrambling to respond to a wave of bomb threats while subtly touting how the bill to keep people safe is growing daily.

  • Ecuador cuts power in half of its provinces amid historic drought

    Ecuador's government has announced the suspension of electricity service for nine hours on Sunday in 12 of the Andean nation's 24 provinces and placed 19 areas on red alert due to a drought that has reduced the water levels of hydroelectric plants. The blackout in the provinces will be from 8:00 a.m. local time until 5:00 p.m., the Ecuadorian presidency said in a statement released Saturday night on X. It is in addition to the government's plans announced on Tuesday for eight-hour nightly power cuts nationwide from Monday to Thursday. Ecuador is gripped by the worst drought in the country in 61 years and an energy crisis made worse by what the government says is lack of maintenance of existing dams and contracts to ensure new energy generation.