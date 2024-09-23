Redevelopment of sports hub site to go ahead

The plans had been rejected by a committee in March but that decision has now been reversed [SARAH CORLETT]

Plans for a community hub submitted by a local authority in the west of the Isle of Man have been approved upon appeal.

The application for permission in principle comprising a cafe, bowling clubhouse and public toilets on Marine Parade were rejected by planners in March.

The decision had been made on the grounds that the project did not align with the designated zoning of the land for tourist use, as well as a loss of formal open space.

However in a planning inspector's report after the appeal it was argued that the loss of an "underused" and "poorly maintained" open space did not outweigh the benefits of the development.

'Important'

The proposed development would support the Island Tourist Strategy, improve visitor experience and provide facilities that would support the community, the planning inspector added.

This reasoning was accepted by Clare Barber, Minister for Environment, Food and Agriculture, who made the decision to allow the appeal and reverse the original decision made by the planning committee.

The site is currently home to a basketball court and a former skate and BMX park, which were both set to be relocated.

Lead member of the property and asset management committee of Peel Commissioners, Alan Jones, said the local authority was very pleased as it was a "very important piece of development" for Peel.

Following consultation with an architect, drawings would be prepared and the public would also be engaged in that process, he added.

Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and X? You can also send story ideas to IsleofMan@bbc.co.uk

More like this

Related internet links