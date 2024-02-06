Redleaf Cultural Integration's Year of the Dragon Celebration Coming to Burlington Performing Arts Centre This Weekend

Redleaf Cultural Integration (RCI) will be ringing in the Lunar New Year with a celebration at the Burlington Performing Arts Centre.

The Year of the Dragon Celebration will take place on Feb. 10 at 3 p.m. in the main theatre.

RCI is a non-profit organization based in Halton that was established in 2013 and helps those of Chinese heritage as well as newcomers in the region build a connection with their local community.

The organization originated in Burlington and helps residents through customized programming and other culturally-themed events that promote multiculturalism and inclusiveness across all age groups.

As Lily Hudson, RCI’s founder and executive director, says, “Our motto is ‘Better Together Because We All Belong!’ …It is our collective strength that empowers us to build a resilient, happy, and diverse community. We believe that fostering a multi-generational and cross-cultural community is a vital part of maintaining a healthy mental and physical well-being.”

Part of sharing Chinese culture and traditions is the invitation to all of Burlington to attend their annual Lunar New Year (or Spring Festival) gala, which RCI has been organizing and hosting since 2014.

“In accordance with the revered Chinese twelve-year animal zodiac cycle, 2024 ushers in the auspicious Year of the Dragon,” the event page said.

“This remarkable afternoon promises to be an enchanting showcase, spotlighting a rich tapestry of performances encompassing traditional Chinese melodies, captivating dances, an awe-inspiring magic show, masterful instrumental compositions, and much more.”

In Chinese folklore, the dragon is a majestic creature that represents bravery, innovation, and creativity. The Chinese horoscope says that 2024 is a year of potential and opportunities for personal growth, professional success, and social impact, according to TheChineseZodiac.com.

Dragon people have charisma, ambition, and are adventurous and fearless. They have confidence, independence, vision, and aren’t afraid of pursuing their dreams and goals.

Differing from the solar calendar, which has fixed dates for every month, the lunar calendar has irregular dates depending on what phase the moon is in.

The result is that the start and end of each year in the Chinese zodiac may not line up with the Gregorian calendar.

To find out if you were born under the sign of the Dragon, match your birthday with the Dragon cycle periods mentioned below.

These are the exact dates for the last six Dragon years:

If you were born during any of these periods, you are a Dragon.

As part of RCI’s event, there will also be a free cultural exhibition in the atrium from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.

“This immersive experience will transport you into the heart of Chinese culture, featuring captivating sugar painting displays, serene tea ceremonies, intricate calligraphy demonstrations, and the mesmerizing artistry of Chinese ink painting,” said the event page. “You will also have the opportunity for a photo session with lion dancers.”

Natalie Pierre, MPP for Burlington and an Ontario Trillium Foundation (OTF) volunteer, will be in attendance, as will RCI’s Hudson and other RCI members.

Ticket prices are $35 regular price, all-in. Groups of 10 or more are $30, groups of 50 or more are $25, and children 12 and under are $20.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit burlingtonpac.ca/events/year-of-the-dragon-celebration/. For more information on RCI’s programs, which range, says Hudson, from their “Redleaf choir and fitness classes to traditional dance classes, yoga, and tai chi, as well as volunteer opportunities for teenagers and seniors alike,” go to redleafculturalintegration.com.

Kyle Marshall, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Burlington Local-News.ca