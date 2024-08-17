Reduction in Yukon illicit drug deaths suggests harm reduction is working, advocate says

The Blood Ties Four Directions Centre in Whitehorse. The non-profit organization operates a supervised consumption site which includes an inhalation room. (Lilian Fridfinnson/CBC - image credit)

The Yukon Coroner's Service says there have been six deaths so far this year related to illicit toxic substances.

Opioids have been linked to all of the deaths, with five also linked to cocaine. One of the cases also saw benzodiazepines present.

In the same time frame for 2023, YCS confirmed 12 deaths, 10 of which involved opioids and 11 involving cocaine.

By the end of 2023, 23 deaths due to toxic substances were investigated, 20 of them involving opioids.

Blood Ties Four Directions is a Whitehorse-based non-profit organization that runs a supervised consumption site in the city.

"In the midst of these tragedies, it is hard to see this as a sign of hope," Blood Ties executive director Jill Aalhus said. "And with the unpredictability of the supply, I do think it could change at any time. However, I think we are one of the only jurisdictions in Canada that have seen this trend."

Aalhus said the decline is a clear indicator that harm reduction programs and supports can help eliminate overdose deaths, and that she has seen an increase in community awareness surrounding the overdose crisis.

Support for harm reduction programs

Blood Ties' supervised consumption site opened in September 2021. The facility also contains a safe inhalation area for smoking, which Aalhus says is a rarity in Canada.

The organization also operates an Outreach Van, which is run in conjunction with Kwanlin Dün First Nation, and the Fetal Alcohol Syndrome Society of the Yukon.

A Plexiglas shield is being installed in the Blood Ties Four Directions' outreach van to protect clients and staff, said executive director Emily Jones.

Blood Ties Four Directions operates an outreach van in conjuction with the Fetal Alcohol Syndrome Society Yukon and Kwanlin Dün First Nation. (Submitted by Emily Jones)

"We're able to deliver harm reduction supplies and education, naloxone kits to wherever people are," Aalhus said. "We also have warm clothing, hygiene supplies. We can provide referrals, there's nurses from Kwanlin Dün First Nation on the van and we do strip drug checking. And it's been very helpful in building trust with people."

It is that trust that has allowed the consumption site to see a considerable uptake in visits over the past year, jumping to 15,000 visits this year compared to 65,00 visits by this time last year, Aalhus says.

The coroner's update urged all Yukoners to keep in mind that these deaths are preventable.

"We must work together to help each other as we grieve these losses across our territory," said Chief Coroner Heather Jones in a statement as part of the update. "I am urging all Yukoners to continue to show our compassion, kindness and support to anyone struggling with substance use."

Aalhus says that the Yukon has the capability to completely end the amount of deaths caused by illicit drugs. She said that she would like to find better ways to support people on the front lines of the crisis, including loved ones of people who use substances, and those people themselves.

"I think we would like to see supports available for Yukoners living outside of Whitehorse including the expansion of safe supply," Aalhus said. "We'd like to see the engagement of people with lived and living experience in all solutions moving forward."