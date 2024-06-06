Ree Drummond Missed Son Todd's 20th Birthday to Vacation with Her Husband Ladd — but Daughter Alex Stepped Up!

The celebrity chef also shared that her son's birthday celebration had a sweet reference to the first season of 'Pioneer Woman'

Ree Drummond/Instagram Ree and Ladd Drummond miss son Todd's birthday while on vacation

Ree Drummond’s family made sure her youngest son Todd's birthday was special while she wasn't there to celebrate.

The Pioneer Woman star and her husband Ladd are on a couple’s trip in Vail, Colo., so their oldest child, Alex, 26, took the reins in throwing Todd, 20, a birthday party in Oklahoma. On Ree’s Instagram Stories, the University of South Dakota freshman is photographed smiling at a chocolate sheet cake. On top, the dessert is decked out with a scattering of M&M’S and assortment of candles.

“My last baby. Thank you @alexmariedrum for making the cake and being his mom yesterday,” the cookbook author wrote.

Todd’s single layer cake originates from over a decade ago. “This harkens all the way back to an episode of season 1 in which the family hosted Todd's first-ever surprise birthday party,” reads a post from Ree’s blog.

Ree Drummond/Instagram; Food Network Ree Drummond shares a throwback picture from Todd's 7th birthday

The blog post continues to explain that the dessert was originally Ree’s mother-in-law’s recipe but with an extra decadent frosting (because Ree accidentally doubled the amount of butter in the icing).

When Todd’s 7th birthday cake was recorded for Food Network's Pioneer Woman, the family all pitched in to decorate the sheet cake with M&M'S, gummy worms and some farm animal-shaped figurines.

Ree and Ladd have allocated other tasks to daughter Alex while they are away, too, including looking over parts of the family’s ranch in Pawhuska, Okla.

Ree Drummond/Instagram Ree Drummond calls daughter Alex to see updates from her garden while away

In another snap on her Instagram Stories, Ree posted a screenshot of her FaceTime call with her daughter. But instead of Alex's face, there is a vegetable on the screen.

“Alex is babysitting my garden,” Ree wrote about the photo with a laughing emoji. “We have FaceTime check-ins.”

Ree and Ladd, who also share children Paige, 24, Bryce, 21, and Jamar, 21, missed out on this year’s birthday party to take a relaxing trip.

“We got away by ourselves. We may go eat dinner at 4:00 if we feel like it. 5:00 if we feel like party animals,” Ree wrote in the caption of an Instagram post on June 5.

She continued, “I’m sure we’re gonna find ourselves bored sometime in the next couple of days without the kids, dogs, horses, thunderstorms, garden, cattle, and life swarming around us, but for now we’re gonna go with it and smile these goofy relaxed smiles.”

