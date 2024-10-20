Ree Drummond's Daughter Alex Celebrates Baby Shower with Family, Friends — and Reveals First Child's Name

The Food Network star's daughter is expecting her first baby with husband Mauricio Scott

Ree Drummond/Instagram Ree Drummond and Alex Drummond Scott

Ree Drummond's daughter Alex Drummond Scott is celebrating her baby on the way!

Alex, 27, shared pictures on Instagram from her floral-themed baby shower attended by family and friends, and also revealed the name she and her husband Mauricio Scott picked out for their baby girl on the way.

"Yesterday was everything I could ever dream of celebrating our Sofia Marie. 🥹💕," she captioned the post, shared on Sunday, Oct. 20. "Praise the Lord for these wonderful women and so many more!"

Photos from the baby shower showed Alex's magenta and white floral dress, as well as her friends and family wearing floral and pink ensembles. Alex also showed off a gift basket with Sofia's initials embroidered.



Ree Drummond/Instagram Ree Drummond and Alex Drummond Scott

Ree, 55, also shared pictures from the celebratory event on her Pioneer Woman website, where she gushed about the details put into the baby shower thrown by Alex's college friends and her sister, Paige Drummond.

"Finger food, a mimosa bar, petit fours, and lots of Dr Pepper" were served at the party, Ree wrote.

Also at the shower were other lovely touches, including champagne flutes with ribbons tied around the stems, a calendar for everyone to guess what Alex's due date will be, baby pink cowgirl boots and photos of the parents-to-be.

Alex Drummond Scott/Instagram Ree Drummond and Alex Drummond Scott

The Pioneer Woman star also said in her blog post that she woke up at 4 a.m. to drive the five hours to Dallas for Alex's shower. The baby will mark Ree's first grandchild.

"I may have to go ahead and move to Dallas," she wrote. "Something tells me I'm going to be making this drive more and more (and more!)."

Alex announced her pregnancy in June with an Instagram post. "We can’t wait to meet you, little one. 🤍 Baby Scott joining the party this winter!" she wrote in her caption.

At the time, Ree commented on their photoshoot, writing: "Beyond happy for you two!! (And for the whole family!) 🥹 Love you, Alex and Mauricio!"

In addition to Alex and Paige, 25, Ree is also mom to Bryce, 22, Jamar, 22, and Todd, 20.

