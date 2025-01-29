The actress and producer tells PEOPLE about the upcoming prequel show 'Elle' while promoting her new rom-com 'You’re Cordially Invited'

Reese Witherspoon Gives Update on “Legally Blonde” Series, Says Casting Young Elle Woods Is 'Kind of a Trip' (Exclusive)

Reese Witherspoon’s Legally Blonde series, Elle, is beginning to come together.

“I'm really excited. We start in March,” Witherspoon, 48, tells PEOPLE of the prequel series, which follows future lawyer Elle Woods — the hero of the 2001 hit comedy and its 2003 sequel — and as she navigates high school.

“I'm really excited because we're going through the casting process right now and we're picking who is going to play the young me,” says Witherspoon. “It's kind of a trip.”

“It's so exciting too, to watch these young girls that are so filled with enthusiasm and excitement and completely... There's so many good ones. That's the hard thing because there's so many good people to choose from,” she adds.

Tracy Bennett/MGM/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock Reese Witherspoon in 'Legally Blonde.'

Though Witherspoon was already an established actress by the time she headlined Legally Blonde, the comedy — which costarred Selma Blair, Luke Wilson, Victor Garber, Jennifer Coolidge and Raquel Welch — cemented her status as a leading star.

The fish-out-of-water story follows bubbly, pink-clad sorority sister Woods (Witherspoon) who decides to enroll at Harvard Law School in order to win back Warner (Matthew Davis), the boyfriend who dumped her because he didn’t deem her serious enough.

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Reese Witherspoon on Jan. 23

At the Ivy League institution, she’s shunned and underestimated at every turn, but ultimately shows doubters she’s just as smart — if not smarter — than everyone else.

The movie made more than $140 million at the box office and was nominated for two Golden Globes: best picture — musical or comedy and best actress in a musical or comedy for Witherspoon.

Elle, which will stream on Prime Video, was announced last May.

“Fans will get to know how Elle Woods navigated her world as a teenager with her distinct personality and ingenuity, in ways that only our beloved Elle could do,” Witherspoon, who is also an executive producer, said in a statement at the time.

Glen Wilson/Prime Video Will Ferrell and Reese Witherspoon in 'You're Cordially Invited'

During her interview with PEOPLE alongside Will Ferrell, her costar in the new Prime Video comedy You’re Cordially Invited, Witherspoon offers the Saturday Night Live alum a supporting role in the series: Elle’s faithful Chihuahua, Bruiser.

“The Chihuahua has passed,” she says of Moonie, the dog that played Bruiser. “So I need a new support animal.”

You’re Cordially Invited streams on Prime Video on Thursday, Jan. 30.



