Reese Witherspoon and Harlan Coben Team Up to Write a Thriller: ‘Can't Wait for You All to Read’

"I’m either the most persuasive person alive or the idea of this book is just too good!" said Witherspoon, of the new book, due out in 2025

Reese Witherspoon is working on a thrilling new project.



The actress and producer, 48, announced on Oct. 2 that she’s teamed up with bestselling author Harlan Coben to co-write a new thriller novel. The book, which is currently untitled, will be published in 2025 by Grand Central Publishing, an imprint of Hachette Book Group.



The idea for the novel — Witherspoon's first — is based on an original idea from the Oscar winner, per a statement by the publisher. Witherspoon and Coben have developed and collaborated on the book over a number of months, and a screen adaptation is also in development.



“To say I am a fan of Harlan's body of work is a massive understatement ... the fact that he found my idea for this thriller intriguing enough to want to partner with me on it as co-author is a dream becoming a reality,” Witherspoon said in the statement.

“Scheming with Harlan on how to thrill audiences with mysterious characters and complex narrative twists and turns has already been more fun than I can describe. I can't wait for everyone to read what we have been imagining.”

Coben is the bestselling author of 35 novels, and has over 80 million books in print worldwide. Coben is also the creator and producer of several TV shows, including Netflix’s Fool Me Once, adapted from his novel of the same name.

"I’ve been a huge Reese Witherspoon fan for years. Be it acting, producing, creating and even book-club selecting, Reese’s instincts about storytelling across all media are unrivaled,” Coben said in the statement. “Once we began discussing her idea, there was no turning back. Collaborating with Reese has been a pure joy and so creatively rewarding. I could not be more excited about putting this novel out into the world.”

Witherspoon is already a prominent voice in the literary world, as a bestselling writer and book enthusiast. Her nonfiction book, Whiskey in a Teacup, was published in 2018, and she’s also the author of the Busy Betty children’s book series. Witherspoon is also the founder of Reese’s Book Club, where the actress chooses a new selection to read with fans on a monthly basis.

Of her collaboration with Coben, Witherspoon said that she “couldn’t believe” Coben agreed to work with her on the novel.

“I’m either the most persuasive person alive or the idea of this book is just TOO GOOD! Maybe both ??” Witherspoon wrote in an Oct. 2 Instagram post. “I honestly can’t wait for you all to read it!”

The novel will be published on Oct. 14, 2025 and is now available for preorder, wherever books are sold.

