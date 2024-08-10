Reese Witherspoon Posts Sweet Snaps with Son Deacon Phillippe: 'Summer Nights with This Guy Are the Best'

The actress posted the cute photos with her son on Instagram on Friday, Aug. 9

Reese Witherspoon/Instagram Reese Witherspoon and Deacon Philllipe.

Reese Witherspoon is spending quality time with her son Deacon Phillippe.

On Friday, Aug. 9, Witherspoon, 48, posted sweet photos on Instagram of her and son Deacon, 20, embracing as they sat together at sunset.

“Summer nights with this guy are the best @deaconphillippe,” the actress fondly wrote in the caption.

In the first photo shared, Witherspoon and Deacon smiled at the camera while sitting close together at a table outdoors with the sea and sunset skyline behind them.

Reese Witherspoon/Instagram Reese Witherspoon and Deacon Phillippe as posted by Witherspoon on her Instagram.

The Morning Show star leaned into Deacon with her eyes slightly closed in the following shot as he put his arm sweetly around his mom and smiled to the camera.

For the special mother-son time together, Witherspoon wore a brown v-neck cardigan and gold jewelry, while her son sported a dark t-shirt and cap and had his sunglasses hanging from the neckline of his top.

Witherspoon shares son Deacon and daughter Ava, 24, with her first ex-husband Ryan Phillippe. The actress also has a second son, Tennesse Toth, 11, shared with ex Jim Toth, whom she divorced in 2023.

Reese Witherspoon/Instagram Reese Witherspoon with Son Deacon Phillippe.

The actress’ latest post with her eldest son comes after the pair attended the Los Angeles premiere of Blink Twice together on Thursday, Aug. 8.

Witherspoon looked elegant in a black sweetheart-neckline blouse with matching wide-leg pants at the event as she came out to support of her Big Little Lies costar Zoë Kravitz's in her directorial debut.

Deacon, meanwhile, opted for a casual look of a navy-blue polo shirt, white pants, and Adidas Samba sneakers.



Witherspoon’s appearance with Deacon at the premiere comes after the 20-year-old tagged along as her plus-one to the Variety Golden Globes pre-show in January.

"This is my first Golden Globes and really my first awards show," Deacon later explained in an interview, adding, when asked if he had a curfew: "I'm following her tonight."

"She's the party animal, and I'm just trying to keep up," he continued.

A few days before their Golden Globes appearance the mother-son duo attended the Amazon x Vanity Fair Awards Season Party together.

