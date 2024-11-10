Will Reeve Is Engaged! ABC News Correspondent Proposes to Amanda Dubin: 'Happiest Night of Our Lives' (Exclusive)

The couple got engaged on Friday, Nov. 8, and shared an exclusive statement with PEOPLE about the happy moment

John Phillips/Getty Amanda Dublin and Will Reeve

Will Reeve and Amanda Dubin are getting married!

On Sunday, Nov. 10, the happy couple shared the news of their engagement with a joint post on Instagram. The post included several photos of their engagement and an intimate gathering with loved ones that appears to have followed.

In the first image, ABC News correspondent Reeve, 32, is pictured on one knee in a black suit seemingly asking Dubin, 28, for her hand in marriage in a room that featured flowers and white candles.

The event planner, who wore a plum colored mid-length skirt with a matching sweater, smiled as she held Reeve’s hands in the snap, while a clear view of the Empire State Building in New York City could be seen through a tall window behind them.

The newly-engaged couple captioned the post simply, writing, "Us 🤍."

Reeve and Dubin got engaged on Friday, Nov. 8 and in an exclusive statement to PEOPLE, the son of the late actor Christopher Reeve says, "Friday was the happiest night of our lives and we can’t wait to spend forever together."

Will Reeve/Instagram Amanda Dublin and Will Reeve

The couple's Nov. 10 carousel on Instagram continued with a snap of the two kissing while sitting on a brown couch. A reflection of the romantic moment can be seen in a large white mirror situated across from them.

The next image showed them cozying up to one another while seated on a white couch, followed by several pictures of them with their arms around each other and kissing.

The post also featured photos of the couple with their loved ones, at what appeared to be a celebration after the engagement took place. In one, a grinning Dubin showed off her engagement ring to two guests. Lastly, the couple shared a closer look at the room the engagement took place, a beautiful set up that featured red roses, large candles and a violinist.

Friends and family were quick share congratulatory messages on the post, including James Gunn, who directed Reeve in a cameo for his upcoming Superman movie. "Wonderful! Congratulations to the both of you! ❤️," the famed director wrote.

Reeve’s ABC colleagues also chimed in, with Gio Benitez commenting, "Oh my gosh this makes me SO happy!! Congratulations you two beautiful souls!!! 😍" and Deborah Roberts writing, "Whoop 🙌🏾!! ❤️❤️."

According to Hello! Magazine, the two went public with their relationship in April 2023 and had previously sparked rumors of engagement.

During a segment on ABC News in January 2024, Reeve spoke highly of falling in love saying, per Hello!: "If I can speak personally, it will happen when you least expect it. And you'll be the happiest you'll ever be."

At the time, his co-hosts Michael Strahan, Robin Roberts and Linsey Davis then made suggestive comments about Will's own romantic life, according to the outlet. "I thought he was going to get down on one knee or something," Davis said of Reeve's comments.

John Phillips/Getty Amanda Dublin and Will Reeve

Strahan then asked in response, "Are you trying to tell us something, Will?" to which Reeve said, "No. No, just happy. Just happy. I love life."

Reeve and Dubin have made regular appearances on each other’s Instagram accounts since beginning their relationship, including in April 2023, Reeve shared a selfie of the two of them in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

He captioned the post, "Paris is for birthdays. The happiest to @amandadubin ❤️."