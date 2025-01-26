Reeves accused of plotting return to EU by back door

Rachel Reeves says she is ‘absolutely happy’ to look at ‘constructive ideas’ with the EU

Rachel Reeves has been accused of plotting to return Britain to the EU by the back door with a European customs deal.

The Chancellor indicated the Government would consider the prospect of signing up to the Pan-Euro-Mediterranean Convention (PEM), a tariff-free trading scheme, and said she was “absolutely happy” to be considering it.

But Tories and Labour figures have warned she is “playing with fire” and the move amounts to a reversal of Brexit.

It comes as Ms Reeves gets ready for a major speech on Wednesday in which she will unveil more changes to planning rules in an attempt to kick-start building projects and revive the economy.

She has faced a bruising start to 2025, with government borrowing costs and the value of the pound buffeted by market turbulence, weak growth figures and concerns among business leaders about the year ahead.

It has led to concerns among Eurosceptics that she may consider membership of the PEM as a way to boost growth.

Andrew Griffith, shadow business secretary, said: “This scheme is not the silver bullet to growth the Government thinks it is.

“Whenever Labour negotiates, Britain loses. So we need to make sure they don’t surrender important assets like our fishing rights.

“We must avoid undoing Brexit by the back door by aligning with the EU’s low-growth model.”

Rachel Reeves appeared with Kemi Badenoch, Tory leader, on Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg - Jeff Overs/Getty

Priti Patel, shadow foreign secretary, said: “Labour are unpicking Brexit and will do anything to drag Britain back into the EU through the back door.”

The Chancellor told Sky News yesterday that she would be “absolutely happy” to look at such “constructive ideas”, as long as they are “consistent with the red lines we set out in our manifesto”.

Labour’s manifesto said it would not join the EU customs union or single market, but is committed to seeking closer economic co-operation with Brussels as part of a reset in UK-EU relations.

One Labour backbencher expressed concerns that entering the scheme could boost Reform UK in pro-Brexit areas, especially in the Red Wall.

“Antipathy towards European structures remains strong in many parts of the country,” the MP said.

“The Government is playing with fire if Labour voters conclude that we will be bounced into Europe by the back door.”

Former Labour MP Kate Hoey said the Chancellor’s comments were “another example of Labour being determined to go against the 17.5 million people who voted to leave the European Union”.

“They know they can’t have another referendum but will do all they can to get us back into the EU by another name.

“The beneficiaries of this policy will be the Reform party, and the Prime Minister’s poll rating is likely to drop even further.”

Pressure over EU trade

Since Donald Trump’s election victory, Sir Keir Starmer has faced pressure to make clear if he will prioritise trade with the US or the EU. Mr Trump had criticised Brussels and threatened tariffs on the bloc.

Nigel Farage, the leader of Reform UK, said: “To announce closer ties to the EU single market within 24 hours of a call between the PM and president Trump is a totally self destructive thing to do.”

Last week, Maroš Šefčovič, EU trade commissioner, suggested Britain could join the PEM, which allows for tariff-free trade of goods across Europe, as well as some North African and Levantine nations.

Asked if Britain would enter the PEM, the Chancellor told Sunday Morning with Trevor Phillips on Sky News: “It was really interesting to see Maroš Šefčovič this week suggest the UK might be welcome in that pan-European and Mediterranean customs framework.

“We are absolutely happy to look at these different proposals because we know that the deal that the previous government secured is not working well enough.

“It’s not working well enough for small businesses trying to export, it’s not working well enough for larger businesses either.

“We’re grown-ups who admit that, whereas the previous government said there were no problems at all.

“And where there are constructive ideas we are happy to look at those, as long as they’re consistent with the red lines we set out in our manifesto.”