Reeves claimed she was economist on official form – despite removing it from LinkedIn

The revelation of the official document has further escalated the row over Ms Reeves’s employment history

Rachel Reeves claimed she was an economist on an official document at a time when her Linkedin profile said she was not, it has emerged.

The Chancellor has faced growing pressure to come clean about her employment history after she edited her LinkedIn profile last week.

It had previously claimed she worked as an economist at the Bank of Scotland between 2006 and 2009. The site was updated to state that her role was in “retail banking” at Halifax.

But Guido Fawkes, the political website, has revealed an official document dated May 2008, and apparently signed by Ms Reeves, stating that her “business occupation” was “economist”.

The Chancellor filled out the form to become a director of a Leeds-based charity, in a submission to a government body, the website reported.

Reeves caught ‘bang to rights’

It has further escalated the row over Ms Reeves’s employment history, with Richard Holden, the shadow paymaster general, claiming she was “bang to rights”.

A Treasury source insisted that the 2008 submission was accurate, adding: “Rachel Reeves was a trained economist that worked in financial services”.

The form apparently signed by Ms Reeves in May 2008, stating that her ‘business occupation’ was ‘economist’

Mr Holden has written to Ms Reeves demanding that she publish a “full, unedited CV” in the wake of the row, as allegations that hers “might not be accurate are incredibly serious and would raise significant concerns about your ability to be honest with the British public”.

Downing Street on Monday refused to say whether Ms Reeves had broken the ministerial code.

Asked if “lying on your CV” was a “breach of the ministerial code”, the Prime Minister’s official deputy spokesman said: “I think with regards to the Chancellor, the Prime Minister is very clear that the Chancellor has restored fiscal stability.

“This is someone who, on coming into office, looked under the bonnet and exposed a £22 billion black hole in the public finances and has been honest with the public.”

‘Economical with the truth’

When challenged about whether Ms Reeves had been “straight with the public” regarding her employment history, the spokesman said: “He is very clear that this is a Chancellor that has been straight with the public about the state of the public finances and what is necessary to restore financial stability – that is most important.”

The Chancellor has also faced questions about her time at the Bank of England.

On September 24, Ms Reeves claimed in a video posted to X that she worked at the Bank for “the best part of a decade”.

In Stylist magazine in 2021, she said that she spent a decade there and “loved it”.

But Ms Reeves’s LinkedIn profile only lists a six-year period of service at the Bank, which ran from September 2000 to December 2006.

Robert Jenrick, the shadow justice secretary, on Monday accused Ms Reeves of being “economical with the truth”.

He said: “During the election campaign, she lied through her teeth about not raising taxes on working people,” adding: “Now she’s been exposed brazenly lying about her CV, which would be curtains for most people. It’s one rule for her, another for everyone else.”