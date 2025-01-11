Reeves says fiscal rules ‘non-negotiable’ during bid to boost ties with China

Christopher McKeon and Rachel Vickers-Price, PA
·4 min read

Rachel Reeves vowed to stand by her “non-negotiable” fiscal rules, as her mission to China was overshadowed by further turbulence in the gilt markets.

Visiting bicycle-maker Brompton’s flagship Beijing store on Saturday, the Chancellor declined to give a running commentary on the financial markets in the UK, but said the rules she set for herself in October were essential for economic stability.

She said: “The fiscal rules laid out in the Budget are non-negotiable. Economic stability is the bedrock for economic growth and prosperity.”

The rise in gilt yields to their highest level since 2008, effectively increasing the cost of government borrowing, sparked concern this week that the Chancellor would be unable to meet her rules on debt and spending without imposing deeper cuts than she had already planned.

ADVERTISEMENT

The spending review, due later this year, is already expected to require departments to make efficiency savings worth 5% of their budgets.

But with more money being spent on servicing government debt, that figure could end up being even higher, given Ms Reeves has previously ruled out further tax rises, and the Telegraph has reported cuts to welfare are also being considered.

The alternative would be breaching her fiscal rules, a prospect that Paul Johnson of the Institute for Fiscal Studies described as “pretty scary for the markets” which were already “concerned about the UK position”.

The turmoil in the gilt markets has overshadowed Ms Reeves’s trip to Beijing, with the Conservatives accusing the Chancellor of having “fled to China” rather than explain how she will fix the economy.

The trip is part of the Labour Government’s push for greater engagement with Beijing, after a freezing of relations under previous Conservative prime ministers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Accompanied by a delegation including Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey and Financial Conduct Authority chief executive Nikhil Rathi, Ms Reeves met Chinese vice-premier He Lifeng on Saturday for the first UK-China economic and financial dialogue since 2019.

Hailing the meeting as a “significant milestone” in UK-China relations, the Chancellor called for more trade and investment between the two countries against a “more complex and more challenging” geopolitical background.

She said: “We must seize this opportunity to set a course for a stable and mutually beneficial relationship with one another.”

Following the meeting, the Chancellor announced that agreements had been reached worth £600 million to the UK economy over the next five years, while “re-engagement” with China “already sets us on course to deliver up to £1 billion of value for the UK economy”.

This includes agreements on financial services, agri-food and cultural exports, along with other areas.

Rachel Reeves with Chinese vice-premier He Lifeng
Rachel Reeves met Chinese vice-premier He Lifeng on Saturday (Aaron Favila, Pool/AP)

But she also emphasised that economic ties must not weaken national security, and said the two countries had “an obligation to be frank with each other where we disagree”.

ADVERTISEMENT

As well as resetting relations with Beijing, the new Government has promised to “challenge” China where necessary, amid long-standing human rights concerns about the treatment of Uighur Muslims, constraints on freedoms in Hong Kong and its support for Russia’s war in Ukraine.

When asked by reporters in Beijing if closer ties to China carried any risk for the UK, Ms Reeves said: “We need to make sure we have a pragmatic and good relationship with countries around the world. That is in our national interest.

“It’s what our allies around the world do and it’s what I will be pursuing as Chancellor, always acting in the national interest while looking to help British businesses export overseas.”

After the meeting with Mr He, the Chancellor said she had raised issues of national security, along with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and concerns about human rights in Hong Kong.

She said: “Not every conversation will be easy. However, it is essential and in the UK’s national interest that as two major economies the UK and China commit to building a stable, pragmatic bilateral relationship.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Treasury said Ms Reeves had explicitly raised the case of British national and pro-democracy activist Jimmy Lai, who has been detained in Hong Kong since 2020, as well as allegations of the use of forced labour in Xinjiang and the Chinese government’s sanctions against UK parliamentarians.

After her meetings in Beijing, Ms Reeves is expected to travel to Shanghai.

Latest Stories

  • University of Michigan ends Chinese partnership after intense pressure from US lawmakers

    The University of Michigan is ending its long-standing partnership with Shanghai Jiao Tong University, becoming the latest major United States research institution to sever ties with a Chinese counterpart under pressure from lawmakers. The announcement was made on Friday, three months after the House select committee on China sent a letter to the University of Michigan's president, Santa Ono, arguing that the Chinese university played a "critical role in the Chinese Communist Party's military-ci

  • Justin Trudeau Reveals the Comeback That Shut Down Trump’s ‘51st State’ Chatter

    Justin Trudeau has revealed the quip that silenced Donald Trump’s taunting that Canada should become the “51st state” during his visit to Mar-a-Lago last month. The outgoing Canadian prime minister told MSNBC’s Jen Psaki that Trump broached the question of Canada’s sovereignty—a gibe he resurfaced earlier this week after Trudeau resigned—when the pair met in December. “It actually sort of came up at one point,” Trudeau said. “And then we started musing back and forth about this. When I started t

  • Here's Why Michelle Obama, Who Would Have Sat By Trump, Skipped Carter's Funeral

    The former first lady was the only spouse who did not attend along with the five living presidents.

  • 15 Suuuuper Awkward Moments From Jimmy Carter's Funeral Everyone Is Talking About

    What a weird day.

  • Trump says U.S. doesn't need Canadian cars, lumber or dairy. Consumers may not agree

    When Donald Trump was musing about using "economic force" to potentially acquire Canada, the U.S. president-elect was, at the same time, also dismissing the importance of his country's No. 1 trading partner."We don't need anything they have," Trump said of Canada, during a news conference at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida earlier this week.He rejected any reliance the United States may have on trade with its northern neighbour, seeming to ignore that Canadian exports to the U.S. in 2023, for e

  • Steve Bannon Pitches a Fit Over George W. Bush’s Trump Handshake Snub

    Former Trump White House adviser Steve Bannon complained about George W. Bush not shaking Donald Trump’s hand while the two attended the funeral of former President Jimmy Carter Thursday in Washington, D.C. On his War Room podcast, Bannon began by saying how poor a president Bush was. “Bush walks in. The worst president in the history of the country. They did this in a poll yesterday saying that in modern times—among modern presidents, I guess, from Jack Kennedy forward, or maybe Eisenhower forw

  • Here's How People Are Reacting To Trump's Criminal Sentencing, Because...What

    Yup, Trump was actually sentenced in the Stormy Daniels hush money case.

  • WATCH: Karen Pence Appears to Snub Trump Greeting at Jimmy Carter’s Funeral

    Karen Pence remained seated and stared forward stoically as Donald and Melania Trump walked past her at Jimmy Carter’s funeral Thursday morning. The lack of a Trump greeting—which she later gave to George W. Bush and his wife, Laura—was quickly deemed a snub by many online. Democrats praised her for the decision, while some conservatives labeled her classless. Trump’s former VP Mike Pence, stood up to greet both Melania and the president-elect before they continued to their seats in the row in f

  • Trump-Appointed Justice Casts Deciding Vote Against Him

    President-elect Donald Trump’s eleventh-hour attempt to block his Friday sentencing in his New York hush-money case was rejected Thursday by the Supreme Court in a narrow 5-4 ruling. Justice Amy Coney Barrett, who was appointed by Trump to the high court in 2020, cast the deciding vote along with the court’s liberals and Chief Justice John Roberts. The president-elect filed an emergency request with the Supreme Court Wednesday hoping to delay his Jan. 10 sentencing, arguing that it would damage

  • How the U.S. could in fact make Canada an American territory

    How precisely Donald Trump could make good on his threat to annex Canada can be found in the U.S. Constitution. There is both potential and precedent in American history.

  • Duckworth: Trump’s Pentagon pick has less experience than Applebee’s manager

    Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.), a decorated combat veteran and member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, says President-elect Trump’s pick to lead the Department of Defense is dangerously unqualified and has less management experience than someone running an Applebee’s restaurant. “The manager of the average Applebee’s has probably managed more people than Pete Hegseth,” Duckworth…

  • Russia is feeling the full impact of sanctions and the strain could force an end to the war this year, think tank says

    After three years of war, strict sanctions, and dwindling oil prices, the odds are stacked against the Kremlin in 2025, a think tank fellow argues.

  • 'It's OK if Canada isn't for you': This Calgary newcomer wants to go back home. She isn't alone

    A year and a half after moving to Canada from the Philippines, Ali Quina is strongly considering moving back home. Life here is just so much harder than people made it out to be, she said.Quina came to Calgary looking for opportunities and a better quality of life. But even after moving here with work experience in marketing and completing a certificate at the University of Calgary, she's struggling to find a job in her field.So she's working part time as a server and said she's barely getting b

  • Rudy Giuliani Says He's Too Sick For Court Hearing — But Fine For Trump's Inauguration

    The former New York City mayor was faced with an ultimatum that he, apparently, couldn't abide.

  • Don Jr. Blames Bizarre Culprit 6400 Miles Away for L.A. Fires

    President-elect Donald Trump’s eldest son suggested Wednesday that Ukraine, which is over 6,400 miles away from Los Angeles and busy repelling an unprovoked Russian invasion, is to blame for the wildfires raging across America’s second largest city. In a post on X, Donald Trump Jr. pointed to a donation of surplus equipment by the Los Angeles County Fire Department to the war-torn nation as a potential contributing factor to the five uncontained blazes currently scorching Los Angeles. “Oh look o

  • Donald Trump is a convicted felon. We did it, America! We elected a crook! | Opinion

    We did it, America! We finally put a convicted felon in the White House. Donald Trump was sentenced Friday for falsifying business records.

  • Attempting to annex Canada would spell disaster for the U.S. at home and abroad

    Canadians would never passively accept the loss of their national identity — any forced integration would be violently opposed and quickly devolve into a nightmare scenario for both nations.

  • Appeals court denies bid to block public release of special counsel's report on Trump Jan. 6 probe

    WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal appeals court on Thursday denied a bid to block the public release of special counsel Jack Smith's report on President-elect Donald Trump's efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss.

  • Trump loves populists and strongmen. Here's who he's invited to the inauguration

    By inviting foreign leaders like former Brazilian president Bolsonaro to his swearing-in, Trump is breaking another norm - and US political tradition.

  • Musk Admits His DOGE Pledge to Save $2 Trillion Probably Isn’t Going to Happen

    Elon Musk on Wednesday backtracked on his goal to cut $2 trillion from the U.S. budget in his role as the co-head of DOGE, Donald Trump’s proposed new advisory body which aims to slash waste and regulations to lower taxes. Speaking to political strategist Mark Penn in an interview on X, the Tesla billionaire said he now thinks he only has a “good shot” at saving half that amount. That’s a big downgrade from the “at least $2 trillion” Musk previously said he’d be able to save while speaking at Tr