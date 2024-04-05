Referendum question goes before council

SOUTH BRUCE – South Bruce council held a special meeting on Tuesday, April 2.

The single item on the open session agenda was the clerk’s report on the byelection question for the ballot on NWMO’s site selection.

The question “Are you in favour of the Municipality declaring South Bruce to be a willing host for the Nuclear Waste Management Organization’s proposed Deep Geological Repository?” was amended slightly to add “South Bruce” after “Municipality.”

A public meeting will be held April 16. Written submissions will be accepted until April 11 for inclusion at the meeting. The question goes before council on April 23, for passing a bylaw to submit the question to electors on voting day (at least 180 days after passing of the bylaw).

See next week’s paper for the complete story.

Pauline Kerr, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Walkerton Herald Times