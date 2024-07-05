Reform chairman Richard Tice beats Tories to become MP

Richard Tice says he has been "sneered at and mocked" for believing in his party - Andrew Fox

Richard Tice has overturned a huge Conservative majority to become the Reform UK MP for Boston and Skegness.

The Reform leader said three years ago he had been “sneered at and mocked” for believing his party could become a political force to be reckoned with.

The 59-year-old former businessman and MEP secured 15,520 votes – 2,010 more than Matt Warman, the Conservative candidate. It is the first time the constituency created in 1997 has ever had an MP who is not a Conservative.

Mr Tice’s victory was greeted with a raucous round of applause, as one disgruntled Tory voter shouted: “Bring back Boris.”

Shortly after the result at 4am Mr Tice said: “What we have achieved from just three years ago as Reform UK: no one had heard of us, we were zero per cent in the polls, we had no money in the bank account, and I was sneered at and mocked by so many.

“Just three years later, across the whole of England, Scotland and Wales millions and millions of people have voted today for Reform UK.

“We are winning seats. We are coming second all over the country. It’s truly remarkable.”

Mr Tice, who was accompanied to the count by his journalist partner, Isabel Oakeshott, said the “establishment is not very keen on Reform UK doing very well” claiming his party was put under intense scrutiny.

“The truth is what is going on is, as Nigel [Farage] called it, a people’s revolt is under way,” he said.

“I think this is just the beginning. We are just warming up. This great country of ours can do so much better.

“We intend to be a major part of that journey.”

Matt Warman, 42, had represented the constituency as its Conservative MP since May 2015. He retained the seat in 2017 with an increased majority of 16,572 and then won it again in 2019 with a majority of 25,621.

Mr Tice’s decision to compete for the former Tory safe seat in an area nicknamed the UK’s “Brexit capital” proved a politically astute move.

At the 2019 General Election, the Brexit Party chose not to stand against the Conservative Mr Warman, helping him to secure his majority. It is believed Mr Tice attracted those Brexiteers who were disgruntled with the Tory’s failure to properly tackle immigration.

Mr Tice, a former leader of Reform – a party born out of the Brexit party – fought a concerted campaign playing to an electorate that has remained fiercely proud of its Brexit stance.

Boston was identified as the most Eurosceptic town after 75pc of voters chose to leave the European Union in the 2016 Brexit vote.

A year earlier the UK Independence Party (UKIP) beat Labour to second place in Boston and Skegness.

Last year a poll found Boston and Skegness was the only constituency to have no regrets about leaving the EU.

From about 2004 Eastern European workers had flocked to rural south Lincolnshire to work in the agriculture and food industries.

The county is sometimes referred to as the UK’s “breadbasket”, due to the amount of food produced in the county. About 30pc of the nation’s vegetables are grown in Lincolnshire and a fifth of the country’s poultry is produced there.

The 2011 census found Boston had the highest population of Eastern European residents of anywhere in Britain. However after Brexit some of Lincolnshire’s major farms complained they had struggled to recruit workers as many had returned to their home countries.

Before entering politics Mr Warman worked for The Daily Telegraph from 1999 until 2015, focusing on technology. He wished his successor all the best as MP in his concession speech.