Reform chairman Richard Tice beats Tories to become MP

Steve Bird
·3 min read
Richard Tice
Richard Tice says he has been "sneered at and mocked" for believing in his party - Andrew Fox

Richard Tice has overturned a huge Conservative majority to become the Reform UK MP for Boston and Skegness.

The Reform leader said three years ago he had been “sneered at and mocked” for believing his party could become a political force to be reckoned with.

The 59-year-old former businessman and MEP secured 15,520 votes – 2,010 more than Matt Warman, the Conservative candidate. It is the first time the constituency created in 1997 has ever had an MP who is not a Conservative.

Mr Tice’s victory was greeted with a raucous round of applause, as one disgruntled Tory voter shouted: “Bring back Boris.”

Shortly after the result at 4am Mr Tice said: “What we have achieved from just three years ago as Reform UK: no one had heard of us, we were zero per cent in the polls, we had no money in the bank account, and I was sneered at and mocked by so many.

“Just three years later, across the whole of England, Scotland and Wales millions and millions of people have voted today for Reform UK.

“We are winning seats. We are coming second all over the country. It’s truly remarkable.”

Mr Tice, who was accompanied to the count by his journalist partner, Isabel Oakeshott, said the “establishment is not very keen on Reform UK doing very well” claiming his party was put under intense scrutiny.

“The truth is what is going on is, as Nigel [Farage] called it, a people’s revolt is under way,” he said.

“I think this is just the beginning. We are just warming up. This great country of ours can do so much better.

“We intend to be a major part of that journey.”

Matt Warman, 42, had represented the constituency as its Conservative MP since May 2015. He retained the seat in 2017 with an increased majority of 16,572 and then won it again in 2019 with a majority of 25,621.

Mr Tice’s decision to compete for the former Tory safe seat in an area nicknamed the UK’s “Brexit capital” proved a politically astute move.

At the 2019 General Election, the Brexit Party chose not to stand against the Conservative Mr Warman, helping him to secure his majority. It is believed Mr Tice attracted those Brexiteers who were disgruntled with the Tory’s failure to properly tackle immigration.

Mr Tice, a former leader of Reform – a party born out of the Brexit party – fought a concerted campaign playing to an electorate that has remained fiercely proud of its Brexit stance.

Boston was identified as the most Eurosceptic town after 75pc of voters chose to leave the European Union in the 2016 Brexit vote.

A year earlier the UK Independence Party (UKIP) beat Labour to second place in Boston and Skegness.

Last year a poll found Boston and Skegness was the only constituency to have no regrets about leaving the EU.

From about 2004 Eastern European workers had flocked to rural south Lincolnshire to work in the agriculture and food industries.

The county is sometimes referred to as the UK’s “breadbasket”, due to the amount of food produced in the county. About 30pc of the nation’s vegetables are grown in Lincolnshire and a fifth of the country’s poultry is produced there.

The 2011 census found Boston had the highest population of Eastern European residents of anywhere in Britain. However after Brexit some of Lincolnshire’s major farms complained they had struggled to recruit workers as many had returned to their home countries.

Before entering politics Mr Warman worked for The Daily Telegraph from 1999 until 2015, focusing on technology. He wished his successor all the best as MP in his concession speech.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Trump Throws 4th Of July Fit In 'Disgraceful' New Holiday Tantrum

    Critics called out the former president for a bonkers Independence Day message that barely mentioned the holiday.

  • Obama Privately Goes Shaky After Offering to Prop Up Biden

    Former President Barack Obama has reportedly told allies that Joe Biden’s disastrous debate performance has made his bid to win back the White House even tougher than it had been previously.The Washington Post reports that Obama gave a harsher private assessment of Biden’s chances of re-election following the debate despite publicly trying to ease concerns by tweeting that “bad debates happen.”The outlet reported that Obama “spoke directly with Biden by phone after last Thursday’s debate to offe

  • Conservative Commentator Says Trump’s Post-Debate Move Is ‘Freaking A Lot Of People Out’

    Former Fox News pundit Jonah Goldberg had CNN’s Jake Tapper laughing with his response.

  • ‘Pile Of Crap’: Trump Rails Against Biden, Harris In Unhinged Rant Caught On Video

    The former president ripped into his rivals in newly leaked footage.

  • World’s Winningest Party Loses in Spectacular Style

    LONDON—The Conservatives, the world’s winningest political party, were booted out of power in dramatic style on Thursday after 14 years of chaotic and divisive rule.The exit poll, which dropped at 10 p.m. local time (5 p.m. EDT), showed that the Labour Party had secured a landslide victory, ending an era of Conservative rule over Britain that stretches back to 2010; the year that the iPad and Instagram were launched and Lady Gaga wore that meat dress to the MTV music awards.In that time, the Con

  • Trump Reveals His Shiny New ‘No Holds Barred’ Debate Plan

    Donald Trump spent the latter half of his Fourth of July spamming posts to Truth Social, where he raged against Jack Smith, took shots at ABC News’ George “Slopadopoulos,” and even revealed the parameters of his dream presidential debate night. That debate, Trump wrote, would be “no holds barred” with only him and Biden on stage—no moderators in sight. “What a great evening it would be, just the two of us, one on one, in a good, old fashioned debate,” Trump wrote, “the way it used to be.”Read mo

  • Tyranny Expert Sums Up A Donald Trump Win With 2 Ominous Words

    Timothy Snyder succinctly predicted what will happen “unless Trump loses.”

  • Freeland defends implementation of digital services tax

    Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland defended the government’s decision to move forward on implementing the digital services tax, adding that it has had “detailed conversations” with the U.S. despite the American government’s public protestations. Freeland said a number of G7 countries already have such a tax in place.

  • Trump Caught on Video Claiming ‘Broken-Down’ Biden Has Quit: ‘It’s Kamala’

    Donald Trump delivered a brutal assessment of Joe Biden’s performance against him in last week’s presidential debate, calling the president a “broken-down pile of crap” teetering on the verge of “quitting the race” in a video provided by a source to The Daily Beast.“He just quit, you know—he’s quitting the race,” Trump says, sitting in a golf cart. “I got him out of the—and that means we have Kamala.”Later in the clip, he fawns over Chinese President Xi Jinping, calling him “a fierce man, very t

  • Authoritarianism Expert Exposes Chilling ‘Codeword’ In ‘Project 2025’ Plan For Trump

    Ruth Ben-Ghiat highlighted “one of the most alarming things” about the right-wing Heritage Foundation’s handbook for a potential second Trump term.

  • EU Warns Hungary’s Orban Against Plan to Visit Russia

    (Bloomberg) -- European Council President Charles Michel warned Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, whose country holds the bloc’s rotating presidency, not to speak with Russia on behalf on the European Union.Most Read from BloombergBiden’s Fourth of July Shrouded by Pressure to Drop 2024 BidKamala Harris Is Having a Surprise Resurgence as Biden’s Campaign UnravelsNewsom Shocks California Politics by Scrapping Crime MeasureHouse Democrats Consider Demanding Biden Withdraw From RaceChina Can E

  • Trudeau Catches Flak From West Coast Ally’s Reelection Bid

    (Bloomberg) -- A few months ago, David Eby appeared to be cruising toward an easy reelection win in British Columbia, the west coast Canadian province that’s been enjoying a robust economy, with newcomers flocking to its scenery, schools and jobs.Most Read from BloombergBiden’s Fourth of July Shrouded by Pressure to Drop 2024 BidKamala Harris Is Having a Surprise Resurgence as Biden’s Campaign UnravelsNewsom Shocks California Politics by Scrapping Crime MeasureHouse Democrats Consider Demanding

  • 9 out of 10 voters say there are important differences between Biden and Trump. Here’s what they see as the biggest ones

    If there’s one thing that American voters overwhelmingly agree on, it’s that this year’s presidential election presents a stark choice. In the latest CNN poll by SSRS, 91% of registered voters say they see important differences between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump, dwarfing even the 77% of voters who said last fall that there were significant divides between the Democratic and Republican parties. Even among the so-called “double haters” – those with unfavorable views of

  • 'Disgusted' Ana Navarro slams Democrat 'divas' urging Joe Biden to drop out: 'Call the f---ing White House'

    Navarro passionately defended Biden after sustained calls — including from her "View" cohost Alyssa Farah Griffin — for him to leave the presidential race.

  • Turkey's Erdogan wants to play both sides in the Ukraine war. Putin isn't having it.

    Turkey's President Tayyip Erdoğan has long been eyeing the role of peacemaker in Russia's war with Ukraine.

  • FACT FOCUS: Trump wasn’t exonerated by the presidential immunity ruling, even though he says he was

    Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday misrepresented in a social media post what the U.S. Supreme Court’s Monday ruling on presidential immunity means for his civil and criminal cases.

  • A massive fire on a Russian warship was set by a saboteur fighting against his own country, Ukraine says

    The operative who set the fire was a sailor in the Russian fleet when he asked to covertly work for Ukraine, Ukrainian military intelligence said.

  • Biden Told Key Ally He’s Considering Dropping Out of Race: NYT

    President Joe Biden has reportedly told a key ally that he knows his next few public appearances will determine if he stays in the race.The New York Times reports that Biden knows he must perform well in his Friday interview with George Stephanopoulos of ABC News, as well as during campaign stops in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.“He knows if he has two more events like that, we’re in a different place” by the end of the weekend, said the ally, referring to Mr. Biden’s disastrous performance in the

  • Is there a way to end the war in Ukraine? History might have the answer| Opinion

    With Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s vow to fight to the bitter end, viewing a military approach as the optimal response is tempting, but is that right?| Opinion

  • US Supreme Court's Barrett asserts conservative power, but favors narrower approach

    Conservative Justice Amy Coney Barrett in a March public appearance alongside liberal Justice Sonia Sotomayor said that one way to promote compromise on the U.S. Supreme Court is by issuing narrower rulings rather than sweeping ones. "Not everything has to be decided in an opinion," Barrett said. She applied that view on Monday in the court's landmark ruling that former President Donald Trump has broad immunity from prosecution for official acts taken in office.