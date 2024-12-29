Reform ‘gains 20,000 members’ since Badenoch ‘fakery’ row

Nick Gutteridge
·4 min read
Nigel Farage shows his party's membership ticker on Boxing Day
Nigel Farage shows his party’s membership ticker on Boxing Day - Heathcliff O'Malley

Reform UK says it has gained 20,000 grassroots supporters in the four days since Kemi Badenoch accused Nigel Farage of faking its membership numbers.

The party surged past 150,000 paid-up backers on Sunday, with insiders saying the row with the Tory leader had contributed to a spike in sign-ups.

Mr Farage told The Telegraph that many Conservatives were privately “deeply embarrassed” by her actions and renewed his call for her to apologise.

Reform’s online membership tracker on Sunday showed that the party had more than 152,000 signed-up grassroots supporters.

That was up by more than 20,000 on Boxing Day, when the party said it passed the Tories for the first time by exceeding their tally of 131,680.

It means that Reform now has the second biggest membership of any political party in the UK, behind only Labour which has 367,000 supporters.

Reform sources said the row sparked by Mrs Badenoch had “helped” propel the surge in new membership sign-ups over the past few days.

In posts on X, earlier this week Mrs Badenoch accused Mr Farage of “fakery” and of bombarding the public with “endless lies, smoke and mirrors”.

Reform then invited several media outlets, including the Telegraph, to examine the system.

That demonstration provided strong evidence that the ticker is based on verified membership data logged in real time through a third-party website.

Zia Yusuf, the party chairman, has since openly mocked her over the spike in support following her claims, telling her: “Thank you for your service.”

Mr Farage has demanded that she apologise for the claims and has threatened to take legal action against her if she refuses to do so.

He told The Telegraph: “Many of my friends who are still in the Conservative Party are deeply embarrassed by her behaviour. I await my apology.”

The party had 40,000 members in June, when Mr Farage returned to lead it into the general election, at which it won over four million votes.

Since then it has gained a further 110,000 supporters in less than seven months, adding backers at a rate of 15,700 every four weeks.

If it were to keep up that pace of sign-ups, Reform would overtake Labour and become the UK’s biggest political party in February 2026.

The party only hit the 100,000-member mark at the end of November, meaning that it has added 50,000 new supporters in the space of a month.

Dame Andrea Jenkyns, a former Tory minister who defected to Reform earlier this year, said that Mrs Badenoch’s claim the figures were faked was “immature”.

She said: “They’re worried because they realise that the more activists you get, the more leaflets get delivered, the more your messaging gets out there.

“Now it’s gone too far and what Kemi did in virtually accusing Nigel of fraud, I think that’s trampled on any potential relationship.”

It comes after a major poll released on Sunday showed that Reform is on course for a major parliamentary breakthrough at the next election, winning 71 MPs.

Six Labour Cabinet ministers would lose their seats to the right-wing party including Ed Miliband, the Secretary of State for Energy and Climate Change.

Separate claims emerged on Sunday that Mrs Badenoch has privately complained to the boss of GB News over the coverage it gives Mr Farage.

He has a primetime show on the channel which also features other presenters from Reform including Lee Anderson, one of the party’s MPs.

According to The Mail on Sunday, the Tory leader has urged Angelos Frangopoulos, the channel’s chief executive, to cut their airtime.

The paper said she told him at a meeting before Christmas that GB News shouldn’t be “a haven for my critics” and raised the spectre of regulatory action.

Allies of Mrs Badenoch strongly denied the reports, insisting they were “nonsense”.

A spokesman for GB News said that “the meeting took place without any acrimony and was very constructive”.

In response, Mr Farage said: “Kemi talks about competition being a good thing but now we see that she wants me taken off air.

“Maybe her first priority should be to go on GB News today and apologise for calling me dishonest. Her two days of silence is deafening.”

Mr Anderson said the story showed that the Tories were “rattled” by Reform’s success.

    Massachusetts Democratic Rep. Jake Auchincloss suggested that the real reason for President-elect Donald Trump’s about-turn on TikTok policy is because of his ego. Auchincloss—who is a member of the subcommittee focused on competition between the U.S. and the Chinese Communist Party—spoke about Trump’s desire to delay banning TikTok, despite previously being in support of the bill. Trump’s new approach to the Chinese app simply “doesn’t pass the common sense test,” Auchincloss told Jim Sciutto o