Reform to have more members than the Tories by January

Daniel Martin
·3 min read
Richard Tice and Nigel Farage with young Reform supporters

Reform UK hopes to surge past the Tories in membership numbers within a month after publishing figures that show that they are only around 11,000 short.

Nigel Farage’s party has launched an online membership tracker, which put the number at 120,549 at noon on Monday.

This compares to the last published Conservative membership figure of 131,680.

Reform membership has surged thanks to an influx of younger members attracted by a cheaper fee.

A spokesman for the party said they expected to surpass Kemi Badenoch’s party in January.

Nigel Farage, the Reform UK leader, said: “Reform has all the momentum in British politics, as our membership numbers show.

“We are growing at an unprecedented rate and will soon surpass the failed Tories, who are being abandoned after 14 years of deception and failure.”

Zia Yusuf, the Reform UK chairman, said: “History is being made as the century-long stranglehold the two old parties have had on Britain is finally broken.

“Nigel Farage will be the next prime minister, and will return Britain to greatness.”

Andrea Jenkyns (left), Nigel Farage (centre) and Zia Yusuf (right) during a press conference - HOLLIE ADAMS/REUTERS

The Conservatives do not regularly publish their membership numbers. The latest figure was released in November when activists elected Mrs Badenoch.

Some in her party have criticised their leader for not announcing any policies on major issues such as immigration, leaving a void for Reform UK to fill.

The party was only formed in 2018, as a successor to the Brexit Party.

Its fortunes began to take off when Mr Farage took over from Richard Tice as leader at the start of the election campaign.

At the weekend, the Reform UK leader announced that 1,000 young people have joined the party in less than 48 hours.

The party is offering £10 memberships to those aged 25 and under, as part of a strategy to attract younger voters.

Last week, Kieran Mishchuk, 18, was elected as a Reform UK councillor in a Swale borough by-election, securing more than a third of the vote..

Elon Musk, the US billionaire, is among those who have hinted that they will donate to the party.

Promises of ‘political disruption’

Nick Candy, the treasurer of Reform UK, said he was among a “number of billionaires” interested in donating, promising “political disruption like we have never seen before”.

He told the Financial Times that the party will raise more funds than “any other political party” for grassroots campaigning, data and polling.

Mr Candy said: “We have a number of billionaires prepared to donate to the party, not just Elon.

“The Reform party is the disrupter – this is the seed round, the series A. This will be political disruption like we have never seen before.”

Labour party membership, however, has dropped to its lowest level in a decade.

The party lost 37,000 members last year, bringing its total membership at the end of 2023 to 370,450, according to Labour’s official accounts.

The figure marked a new low for Labour membership under Sir Keir Starmer, compared to 532,000 members recorded in 2019 when Jeremy Corbyn was leader.

The Conservatives have been contacted for comment.

