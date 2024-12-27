Reform threatens legal action against Kemi Badenoch in ‘fake members’ row

Kemi Badenoch used X, formerly Twitter, to accuse Nigel Farage and Reform of ‘fakery’ and bombarding the public with ‘endless lies, smoke and mirrors’ - Ben Whitley

Reform UK has threatened legal action against Kemi Badenoch after she suggested the party had faked its membership numbers.

Zia Yusuf, the Reform chairman, was among party figures to suggest Nigel Farage could sue Mrs Badenoch over remarks she made on Thursday.

In response to Mr Farage saying his party had more members than the Conservatives for the first time, the Tory leader claimed he had fabricated the numbers.

The public spat between the two leaders comes as a significant escalation in the battle to dominate the Right wing of British politics.

Mrs Badenoch used a five-part post on X, formerly Twitter, to accuse him and Reform of “fakery” and bombarding the public with “endless lies, smoke and mirrors”.

In a post on the same platform, Mr Yusuf asked his followers: “Should Nigel Farage sue Kemi Badenoch for libel?”

Zia Yusuf, the Reform chairman

The Reform chairman proceeded to give two poll options – “yes, hold her to account” and “no, she’s irrelevant”.

Asked by The Telegraph whether legal action was being considered, a Reform source said that it was.

“The more I read, the worse it gets for Kemi,” the source said. “Not only has she lied and embarrassed herself, but she’s shown a horrific lack of judgement.

“Our membership has surged even more thanks to her ludicrous conspiracy theories.”

In an interview with GB News, Mr Farage said he was “not going to let this rest”.

“The idea that the leader of His Majesty’s Loyal Opposition is accusing me of fraud is absolutely disgusting,” he said.

“She may be used to being in a party that lies to the British public, we are not. We put that digital tracker up a few days ago showing every single person that goes online and gives us their postcode and pays us £25.”

Mr Farage added that it was “a bit rich” of Mrs Badenoch to claim he did not “understand the digital age” when he has significantly more social media followers than her.

He continued: “I’m sorry but the truth is there is a very big shift that is going on in British politics.

“I don’t mind all sorts of comments being made about me, but to be accused by her of being a fraudster… I’m sorry, I’m not going to let this rest.”

Manipulating your own supporters at Xmas eh, Nigel?

It's not real. It's a fake ⏰ coded to tick up automatically. We've been watching the back end for days and can also see they've just changed the code to link to a different site as people point this out.



Farage doesn't… https://t.co/2tAsszfHsG — Kemi Badenoch (@KemiBadenoch) December 26, 2024

Reform’s online membership tracker surpassed the last known Tory total of 131,680 just before midday on Thursday.

The counter says more than 7,000 additional members have joined since. Mrs Badenoch insists the Tories have also had thousands of new sign-ups of their own in recent months.

Reform won five seats and just over four million votes at the general election in July and has subsequently surged in the opinion polls.

A poll tracker by Politico shows Reform polling at an average of 23 per cent, up nine percentage points on its share of the popular vote at the election.

The Conservatives are averaging 25 per cent – up one point from half a year ago – while Labour retains a narrow lead at 26 per cent, down eight points.

Mr Farage has signalled he will use May’s county council elections to further consolidate support for his party. The majority of county councils are currently controlled by the Tories.

Recent high-profile defections to Reform from the Conservatives include Dame Andrea Jenkyns, a former Tory MP who lost her seat this year and will now run as a Reform mayoral candidate.

Nick Candy, a billionaire property tycoon, and Tim Montgomery, a prominent conservative commentator, have also joined Reform having torn up their Tory memberships.

Mrs Badenoch became Conservative leader on November 2 after she beat Robert Jenrick, now the shadow justice secretary, in a vote of the party grassroots.

She has to date refused to produce a specific policy offering, instead emphasising the need for the Tories to return to “first principles” and examine the reasons for July’s historic defeat.

On Thursday, she accused Reform of having “no plan” and said Mr Farage would ultimately disappoint his party members.

“The Conservative Party is under new leadership and 2025 is going to be about hard, unvarnished truths,” Mrs Badenoch said.

“We’re in opposition because previous governments made mistakes. We have to do things differently. We won’t fix what has gone wrong over the last 30 years with rage but with courage. Telling the truth takes bravery.”