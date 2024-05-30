Reform’s Tice: no pact with Conservatives who have ‘betrayed Britain’

Reform UK leader Richard Tice has dismissed as “banter” a suggestion by Nigel Farage that he could be open to a deal with the Tories.

Mr Farage suggested “we might have a conversation” about what the Conservatives could offer Reform, but Mr Tice insisted he was joking and there is no prospect of a pact.

Rishi Sunak has already ruled out a deal with Reform, which is putting pressure on the Tories over issues including immigration policy.

Nigel Farage suggested he would be open to a conversation with the Conservatives (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Mr Farage, as leader of the Brexit Party, did not field candidates against Boris Johnson’s Conservatives in 2019.

But Reform is set to contest all seats in England, Scotland and Wales at the General Election.

Mr Tice told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “We are doing no deals with the Tories. They have betrayed Britain, they have betrayed Brexit, they have betrayed their promise to reduce immigration.”

He said Mr Farage’s comments were “a bit of banter” and “a bit of fun” on the Sun’s Never Mind The Ballots show.

Mr Farage, Reform UK honorary president, told the Sun: “I got rid of Mrs (Teresa) May with the Brexit Party. I stood aside with Boris to help a massive majority. What are they going to do back for me?”

Asked if he would accept a peerage from the Conservative Party, he replied: “No, I’m not asking for anything other than: I’ve done them some huge favours over the years as a party, give me something back. We might have a conversation.”