Reform UK drops three candidates as racism row continues to engulf party
Reform UK has withdrawn support from three of its parliamentary candidates as the racism row engulfing the party continues to grow.
"What happens if the sun isn’t shining while you’re up in the air?” the former president asked at a rally in Virginia.
The satirical news site’s front page just might become the next election meme.
Some Democrats are saying there will be conversations about who could replace President Joe Biden after his disastrous debate performance.
The divas, and others, took to their social media accounts to express their views after the first presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden ahead of this year's American federal election. Bette, 78, wrote on X/Twitter: "All my friends are taking their blood pressure medicine now, preparing for the debate. I wonder how many TV screens are going to be broken tonight?" As the televised debate took place, Bette called out 78-year-old Donald's remarks, writing: "My God, the way this f**ker lies. It's just astonishing.”
CNN Opinion asked political contributors to weigh in on the first presidential debate of the 2024 race.
Donald Trump may be standing across from Joe Biden during Thursday‘s presidential debate on CNN—but it’ll be Jake Tapper who will be his true enemy.The moderator will likely be the target of repeated jabs from Trump which one network executive who organized previous debates involving the ex-president told the Beast would be impossible for Tapper and his co-moderator Dana Bash to stop.Trump and his allies have spent weeks signaling that they will go after CNN and particularly Jake Tapper, long a
"The point has to be performance in terms of what a president does," the vice president told the CNN anchor The post Exasperated Kamala Harris Spars With Anderson Cooper Over Joe Biden’s Debate Performance | Video appeared first on TheWrap.
MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” host had some tough love and harsh truths for the president, who he said now must be the focus of “hard questions.”
(Bloomberg) -- An alarmingly poor debate performance by President Joe Biden is raising new questions about whether Democrats have alternatives to retaining the 81-year-old incumbent as their candidate in the November presidential election.Most Read from BloombergPanicked Emails, Gallows Humor: The Aftermath of Biden's Debate DisasterGavin Newsom Is Ready for the Biden EmergencyThe Question on Democrats’ Minds: How to Replace Biden?Biden’s Disastrous Debate Accelerates Doubts Over CandidacySuprem
The House on Thursday rejected a flurry of amendments offered to an appropriations bill from Reps. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) to cut off aid to Ukraine, a signal of bipartisan support for Ukraine. Gosar and Greene proposed a series of amendments to the State Department, foreign operations and related programs appropriations…
OTTAWA — Breaking up the federal and provincial arms of the New Democratic Party would be a mistake, federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh suggested on Thursday, as members in Alberta increasingly vocalize their desire for a separation.
Former President Donald Trump claimed during the presidential debate Thursday that immigrants entering the United States illegally were taking “Black jobs” and “Hispanic jobs,” a claim with little basis that Democrats immediately seized on as evidence that Trump and Republicans were not serious about cultivating support from voters of color. It also touched off a host of internet jokes and memes over what, exactly, a “Black job” is. “They’re taking Black jobs and they’re taking Hispanic jobs, an
In a pointed dissent, Justice Amy Coney Barrett skewered her fellow justices over their decision to narrow an obstruction charge used to prosecute scores of rioters who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. The Supreme Court voted 6-3 on Friday to side with Joseph Fischer, a former police officer accused of partaking in the…
(Bloomberg) -- France and Germany are used to getting their way on the EU stage. But when the bloc’s two biggest economies turned up at Thursday’s crucial European Union summit distracted by their own domestic troubles, they found it harder to throw their weight around. Most Read from BloombergGavin Newsom Is Ready for the Biden EmergencyThe Question on Democrats’ Minds: How to Replace Biden?Biden’s Disastrous Debate Accelerates Doubts Over CandidacyPanicked Emails, Gallows Humor: The Aftermath
Within President Joe Biden’s first few answers of Thursday night’s first 2024 presidential debate, speculation began ramping up among Democrats over the so-called nuclear option.For not just months, but much of the past two years, Democrats have privately discussed the possibility of Biden “pulling an LBJ,” as some operatives put it.Just as former President Lyndon B. Johnson did in March 1968, Biden could, theoretically, call it quits on his re-election campaign.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get
President Joe Biden has visibly declined in recent years, and if he wanted to quell voters' fears, this debate was the time to do it. He failed.
UPDATED with Stone comment: After an outpouring of concern from Hollywood notables prompted by Joe Biden’s performance in the first 2024 presidential debate, Sharon Stone offered a counterpoint today in a video she posted to Instagram. “I’ve been thinking a lot about last night’s debate,” Stone says to the camera from the passenger seat of …
With Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Seth Meyers all on vacation, all eyes were on Jon Stewart for his reaction to Thursday’s presidential debate. The Daily Show went live 30 minutes after President Joe Biden and former president Donald Trump left the CNN stage following a 90-minute, audience-free melee moderated by Jake Tapper …
Tech billionaire Peter Thiel, formerly one of former President Trump’s largest financial backers, said Thursday that he won’t be giving Trump any money during this campaign cycle, but that may still vote for him. “If you hold a gun to my head, I’ll vote for Trump,” Thiel said in an interview on stage at the…
Hundreds of Irving shipyard workers and invited guests cheered as one of their newest colleagues, Deion Parsons, made a test weld on a piece of steel to mark the beginning of a contract that may keep the young welder employed for at least 25 years.The Halifax yard has been contracted to build 15 destroyers for the Royal Canadian Navy to replace the aging and increasingly expensive-to-maintain Halifax-class frigates.Defence Minister Bill Blair called it "the largest shipbuilding initiative that C