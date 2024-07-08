Reform UK MP says he will give salary to charity

Businessman Rupert Lowe says he will give his MP salary to charities and worthy causes in Great Yarmouth [PA Media]

A new Reform UK MP has said he will donate his net MP salary to charities and worthy causes in his constituency.

Rupert Lowe, who represents Great Yarmouth in Norfolk, indicated he would make a donation each month.

He announced the move in a post on X and his spokesman said the first payment would be made soon.

The UK Parliament website says the basic annual salary for an MP, since 1 April, is £91,346.

Rupert Lowe is a former chairman of Southampton Football Club [PA Media]

"I’m donating my entire net MP salary to Great Yarmouth charities/worthy causes," Mr Lowe posted.

"Each month, a different one will be chosen and I will post proof for every single one."

His spokesman said the MP was looking at developing an application process and that the decision was personal.

Rupert Lowe won the Great Yarmouth seat for Reform UK on 4 July [BBC]

Mr Lowe is a former chairman of Southampton Football Club and is one of five new Reform UK MPs.

He currently lives in Gloucestershire but has promised to move to Great Yarmouth after winning the seat from the Conservatives.

He was a Brexit Party MEP for the West Midlands from 2019 to 2020.

