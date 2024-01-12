From refrigerators to 56 lemon pies — here’s what Lubby Navarro bought, investigators say

Former Miami-Dade County School Board vice chair Lubby Navarro was booked into jail Thursday and will remain overnight after being arrested Thursday.

She’s accused of using her school district-issued credit cards to buy more than $92,000 in items for her, her family and her friends. Prosecutors say she also spent more than $9,000 for personal trips to Las Vegas and the Dominican Republic.

Here’s a look at just some of the items investigators and prosecutors say she bought between January and December 2022 with the public’s money while she was on the School Board:

▪ Frigidaire stainless steel refrigerator

▪ Premium Levella 12.5 cubic feet commercial display refrigerator

▪ Avanti 34 Wine Chiller

▪ Premium Levella Chest Freezer

▪ Samsung 40-inch Smart TV

▪ LG 43-inch Smart TV

▪ Apple Watch Series 7

▪ Apple AirTags

▪ Sony Boombox

▪ Luggage

▪ Furniture

▪ Breville Barista Express coffee maker

▪ Keurig coffee maker

▪ Barista Pro 6-in-1 espresso machine

▪ Ovente electric mile frother

▪ HP printer]

▪ HP laptop

▪ MacBook Air laptop

▪ Google Nest Hub

▪ Kenneth Cole laptop briefcase

▪ Polaroid Waterproof Digital Camera

▪ Vivitar Selfie Camera

▪ FitBit Fitness Tracker

▪ Miss Riding Hood adult Halloween costume

▪ “Pirate Vixen” adult Halloween costume

▪ Waterproof party speaker

▪ Multiple bottles of wine

▪ Groceries, including a singe purchase of 56 mini lemon pies

▪ Hundreds of gift cards totaling more than $42,000

