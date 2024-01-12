Advertisement

From refrigerators to 56 lemon pies — here’s what Lubby Navarro bought, investigators say

David Goodhue
·1 min read

Former Miami-Dade County School Board vice chair Lubby Navarro was booked into jail Thursday and will remain overnight after being arrested Thursday.

She’s accused of using her school district-issued credit cards to buy more than $92,000 in items for her, her family and her friends. Prosecutors say she also spent more than $9,000 for personal trips to Las Vegas and the Dominican Republic.

Here’s a look at just some of the items investigators and prosecutors say she bought between January and December 2022 with the public’s money while she was on the School Board:

Frigidaire stainless steel refrigerator

Premium Levella 12.5 cubic feet commercial display refrigerator

Avanti 34 Wine Chiller

The Miami-Dade County State Attorney’s Office says former School Board member Lubby Navarro bought items like this wine cooler with her school district-issued credit card.
Premium Levella Chest Freezer

Samsung 40-inch Smart TV

LG 43-inch Smart TV

Apple Watch Series 7

Apple AirTags

Sony Boombox

Luggage

Furniture

The Miami-Dade County State Attorney’s Office says former School Board member Lubby Navarro bought items like this couch with her school district-issued credit card.
Breville Barista Express coffee maker

Keurig coffee maker

Barista Pro 6-in-1 espresso machine

Ovente electric mile frother

HP printer]

HP laptop

MacBook Air laptop

Google Nest Hub

Kenneth Cole laptop briefcase

Polaroid Waterproof Digital Camera

Vivitar Selfie Camera

FitBit Fitness Tracker

Miss Riding Hood adult Halloween costume

“Pirate Vixen” adult Halloween costume

Waterproof party speaker

Multiple bottles of wine

The Miami-Dade County State Attorney’s Office says former School Board member Lubby Navarro bought items like this refrigerator with her school district-issued credit card
Groceries, including a singe purchase of 56 mini lemon pies

Hundreds of gift cards totaling more than $42,000

