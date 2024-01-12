From refrigerators to 56 lemon pies — here’s what Lubby Navarro bought, investigators say
Former Miami-Dade County School Board vice chair Lubby Navarro was booked into jail Thursday and will remain overnight after being arrested Thursday.
She’s accused of using her school district-issued credit cards to buy more than $92,000 in items for her, her family and her friends. Prosecutors say she also spent more than $9,000 for personal trips to Las Vegas and the Dominican Republic.
READ MORE: Ex-School Board member Navarro accused of using $100K in district funds for travel, shopping
Here’s a look at just some of the items investigators and prosecutors say she bought between January and December 2022 with the public’s money while she was on the School Board:
▪ Frigidaire stainless steel refrigerator
▪ Premium Levella 12.5 cubic feet commercial display refrigerator
▪ Avanti 34 Wine Chiller
▪ Premium Levella Chest Freezer
▪ Samsung 40-inch Smart TV
▪ LG 43-inch Smart TV
▪ Apple Watch Series 7
▪ Apple AirTags
▪ Sony Boombox
▪ Luggage
▪ Furniture
▪ Breville Barista Express coffee maker
▪ Keurig coffee maker
▪ Barista Pro 6-in-1 espresso machine
▪ Ovente electric mile frother
▪ HP printer]
▪ HP laptop
▪ MacBook Air laptop
▪ Google Nest Hub
▪ Kenneth Cole laptop briefcase
▪ Polaroid Waterproof Digital Camera
▪ Vivitar Selfie Camera
▪ FitBit Fitness Tracker
▪ Miss Riding Hood adult Halloween costume
▪ “Pirate Vixen” adult Halloween costume
▪ Waterproof party speaker
▪ Multiple bottles of wine
▪ Groceries, including a singe purchase of 56 mini lemon pies
▪ Hundreds of gift cards totaling more than $42,000
READ MORE: 5 things to know about Lubby Navarro, the arrested ex-Miami-Dade School Board member