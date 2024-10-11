Can you get a refund for cancelled Florida tips?
Thousands of people had to cancel Florida trips, fly home early, or postpone fall beach visits. Can you get a refund if you don't have travel insurance?
Tara Kehidi says she and a friend were asked by a Spirit Airlines flight attendant to leave the plane because they were wearing crop tops. She filmed their removal from the plane and says she had to spend $1,000 to rebook with another airline.
I've traveled to over 80 different countries across the globe, and some of them were real standout hits. I think everyone should check out these five.
Ripa said her husband pulled an "alpha" move when a passenger took up space on the plane. "I didn't even ask him," Consuelos said. "I shamed him into doing that."
Listed for $10.5 million, the 235-year-old home was built on the site of Mary Queen of Scots favorite residence and today features modern amenities including a helipad, a wine cellar, and a tavern-style bar.
As if being the birthplace of cheesesteaks and hoagies wasn’t enough of a culinary calling card, Philadelphia also happens to be one of the few cities in which it’s possible to enjoy life-changing Thai food a mere fifteen-minute drive from life-affirming bowls of cacio e pepe. Here, you’ll find restaurants and bars with well-deserved cult followings at every price point, from food trucks to fine dining. With restaurants like multi-time James Beard honorees chef Michael Solomonov’s love letter to traditional Israeli cuisine, Zahav and cult-classic South Philly Barbacoa, it’s all too easy to spend an entire week eating your way through this city’s hotspots.
Around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, more than 2,000 pounds of explosives sent the Tropicana’s Paradise Tower and Club Tower tumbling in less than 30 seconds.
TikToker Cecily Bauchmann sparked backlash after revealing her family trip to Disney World amid Hurricane Milton
With its diverse landscapes, climates, and cultures, there’s always something to do in Australia—no matter when you visit.
Summer is over, so that means it’s time for the annual Disneyland price hike. The park announced today that most daily ticket prices are going up by about 6% while the top-tier Magic Key pass is rising a whopping 20%. New rates are effective today. For comparison, the Consumer Price Index rose 2.5% in the …
My boyfriend and I went to Portugal for the first time. Despite meticulous planning, there are a few things I wish we'd done differently.
Air Canada can efficiently connect American travelers to nearly anywhere around the world.
A new requirement for visa-exempt visitors.
If you’re staying in a hotel, you may wonder exactly how clean the bathtub actually is ― or what it’s cleaned with. So we asked the people who actually work in hotels to weigh in.
“We survived! I can’t even believe it.”
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Florida theme parks including Walt Disney World, Universal Orlando and SeaWorld planned to reopen Friday after an assessment of the effects of Hurricane Milton.
Plus 13 more October Prime Day deals on coffee machines: Nespresso, Breville and more.
A Turkish Airlines jetliner headed from Seattle to Istanbul made an emergency landing in New York on Wednesday after the captain died on board, an airline official said.
If you think this Colorado ski spot has become all about Cristal and Moncler, think again.
My party of three saved about $1,600 on a seven-night Norwegian sailing by booking an oceanview family room instead of two separate inside cabins.