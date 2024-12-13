IT refurbisher Reconome lands £3m funding from Daily Dose-backer

Sky News
Updated ·2 min read

A certified B Corporation company which repurposes electronic equipment to benefit schools and charities has landed more than £3m in funding from a leading start-up investment group.

Sky News understands that Reconome, which partners with major companies including Netflix and O2, has secured the new money from IW Capital, an investment firm specialising in growth capital deals.

The fundraising is expected to be announced in the next few days.

Money latest: The 'Santa rally' - why now could be a good time to invest

Reconome, which was founded in 2018, aims to tackle the growing environmental blight which sees millions of electronic devices disposed of in Britain each year and which end up in landfill.

It also partners with foundations and public services including the Metropolitan Police to help them reduce their electronic waste.

The company says it helps to alleviate digital poverty by putting technology in the hands of people who could not otherwise access it.

Nick Rawkins, Reconome's chief executive, said: "We are working to build a circular economy for electronics where devices are built to last and where nothing is wasted.

"We're delighted that investors are able to see and support this vision."

Estimates suggest that around 60m tons of electronic waste is generated every year - the equivalent of 800 laptops per second - with approximately 85% of that being sent to landfill and incinerators.

Read more from Sky News:
Economy in shock decline during October
Royal Mail handed big fine for missing targets
Major shake-up of UK energy system

The global repurposed electronics market is said to be worth in the region of £200bn, and is expected to grow annually by more than 7.5% before 2030.

Alex Petri, investment director at IW Capital, said "Reconome's operating model…sets the business up to succeed commercially while also helping to tackle key issues in society such as the problem of large-scale electronic waste and digital poverty".

IW Capital's portfolio includes scale-ups such as Daily Dose and Transcend Packaging.

Latest Stories

  • CRA Update: No Taxes on Your First $16,129 in 2025!

    Here's what the basic personal amount tax credit and recent TFSA increase means for your finances. The post CRA Update: No Taxes on Your First $16,129 in 2025! appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • TELUS Stock Has a Nice Yield, But This Dividend Stock Looks Safer

    TELUS stock certainly has a shiny dividend, but the dividend stock simply doesn't look as stable as this other high-yielding dividend stock. The post TELUS Stock Has a Nice Yield, But This Dividend Stock Looks Safer appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • A 6 Percent Dividend Yield Today! But Here’s Why I’m Buying This TSX Stock for the Long Term

    Want a great stock to buy? You will regret not buying this TSX stock and its decades of growth and income-earning potential. The post A 6 Percent Dividend Yield Today! But Here’s Why I’m Buying This TSX Stock for the Long Term appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Could This Undervalued Canadian Stock Be Your Ticket to Millionaire Status?

    Not every millionaire-maker stock is a consistent grower. Some are temporary but substantial bullish opportunities that you can ride to exceptional gains. The post Could This Undervalued Canadian Stock Be Your Ticket to Millionaire Status? appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • A Dividend Giant I’d Buy Over TD Stock Right Now

    TD stock has long been one of the top dividend stocks for investors to consider, but that's simply no longer looking to be the case. The post A Dividend Giant I’d Buy Over TD Stock Right Now appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Buy 5,144 Shares of This Top Dividend Stock for $300/Month in Passive Income

    Pick up the right dividend stock, and investors can look forward to high passive income each and every month. The post Buy 5,144 Shares of This Top Dividend Stock for $300/Month in Passive Income appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • A Canadian Bank ETF I’d Buy With $1,000 and Hold Forever

    This unique Hamilton ETF gives you 1.25x leveraged exposure to Canada's Big Six bank stocks. The post A Canadian Bank ETF I’d Buy With $1,000 and Hold Forever appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • With Rates Falling, Don’t Fight the Bank of Canada: Buy These Stocks Instead

    Now may not be the time to fight the Bank of Canada in its rate-cutting trajectory. Here are two TSX stocks to buy for those who think more cuts are coming. The post With Rates Falling, Don’t Fight the Bank of Canada: Buy These Stocks Instead appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • 2 Canadian Growth Stocks Set to Skyrocket in the Next 12 Months

    Despite delivering disappointing performance in 2024, these two cheap Canadian growth stocks could offer massive upside in 2025. The post 2 Canadian Growth Stocks Set to Skyrocket in the Next 12 Months appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • 2 Strong Bank Stocks to Consider Before Year-End

    Buying these two top Canadian bank stocks before the year-end could help you receive strong returns on your investments in the long run. The post 2 Strong Bank Stocks to Consider Before Year-End appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Argentines No Longer Love the Dollar, Thanks to Milei

    (Bloomberg) -- President Javier Milei achieved something in the past year that many considered impossible: He made Argentines fall out of love with the dollar — for now, at least.Most Read from BloombergHong Kong's Expat Party Hub Reshaped by Chinese InfluxBrace for a Nationwide Shuffle of Corporate HeadquartersAmerican Institute of Architects CEO ResignsCity Hall Is HiringCloud Computing Tax Threatens Chicago’s Silicon Valley DreamFor decades, Milei’s countrymen have preferred the US currency o

  • Bank of Canada's interest rate cuts have reframed the mortgage shock story — but not for everyone

    Around 40% of mortgages up for renewal in 2025 will see "de facto lower monthly payments," CIBC economists say.

  • I'm 54 and Retiring Soon. How Should I Structure My $1.6 Million Portfolio?

    Early retirement is different. Every retirement plan is based on a combination of goals, risks and personal budget. You want to build a portfolio for security, so you never need to worry about money again, while also generating the returns that you need to maintain your lifestyle. Often, this means restructuring your portfolio in retirement […] The post I’m 54 and Retiring Soon. How Should I Structure My $1.6 Million Portfolio? appeared first on SmartReads by SmartAsset.

  • Cathie Wood's ARK Sells $21.8M Tesla Shares, Buys $18.3M Tempus AI Stock

    ARK Invest Highlights: Tesla Stake Reduced, AI and Robotics in Focus

  • Gift card scams are out there. A cybersecurity expert says there are ways to protect yourself

    Every holiday season, you hear about it: Gift cards that have a zero balance, even though they've been loaded with money for a gift. It's a scam. The CBC's Dale Molnar spoke with a cybersecurity expert about the tricks scammers use, and what you can do to keep it from happening to you.

  • 2 No-Brainer Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now for Less Than $500

    These no-brainer growth stocks have solid fundamentals and are likely to deliver above-average returns in the long term. The post 2 No-Brainer Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now for Less Than $500 appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Seize These TSX Stocks Before the New Year Bounce

    Undervalued TSX stocks such as Headwater Exploration and Equinox Gold trade at a sizeable discount to analyst estimates. The post Seize These TSX Stocks Before the New Year Bounce appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Is Berkshire Hathaway (BRK-B) the Best Safe Stock to Buy According to Analysts?

    We recently published a list of 10 Best Safe Stocks To Buy According to Analysts. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK-B) stands against other best safe stocks to buy according to analysts. Market Will End 2024 Positively, Strategist Says Statistically, November and December tend to […]

  • SpaceX Valuation Jumps to About $350 Billion in Insider Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- SpaceX and its investors have agreed to purchase as much as $1.25 billion of insider shares in a transaction valuing Elon Musk’s rocket and satellite maker at about $350 billion, according to an internal email seen by Bloomberg.Most Read from BloombergBrace for a Nationwide Shuffle of Corporate HeadquartersHong Kong's Expat Party Hub Reshaped by Chinese InfluxAmerican Institute of Architects CEO ResignsCity Hall Is HiringCloud Computing Tax Threatens Chicago’s Silicon Valley Dream

  • Elon Musk's net worth tops $400 billion, Forbes billionaires list shows

    His net worth was also boosted by an insider share sale of SpaceX, which Musk heads. The rocket company and its investors agreed to purchase as much as $1.25 billion of its common shares, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday.