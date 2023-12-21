Regent's Park: Plans for memorial garden to late Queen unveiled

The existing site which will be turned into the memorial garden (Royal Parks)

Plans for a memorial garden to the late Queen Elizabeth II have been unveiled for Regent’s Park.

The new garden will transform a former plant nursery, previously inaccessible to the public, into a two-acre “tranquil” garden, the Royal Parks said.

It is due to open in 2026 to coincide with what would have been the late Queen’s 100th birthday.

Under the proposed changes, at the southern main entrance visitors will be greeted by a large pond with seating and a pergola.

The central promenade will be bisected by a path, which will lead visitors through a series of landscapes.

The garden will have plants and flowers that were significant in the late Queen’s life, as well as being wildlife-friendly.

Trees will also be selected that can adapt to the UK’s changing climate.

How the garden would be laid out (HTA Design)

The site once grew plants for London’s eight Royal Parks but following the opening of the Hyde Park plant nursery in 2018, it was decommissioned.

The disused plant nursery, which had reached the end of its life, will be demolished in spring 2024 to make way for the new garden.

Andrew Scattergood, CEO of The Royal Parks, said: “This garden is a unique opportunity to transform grey to green and return two acres of beautiful green space to central London.

“The garden’s design will deliver horticultural excellence, along with significant benefits to nature.

“It will be a tranquil and reflective garden, the antithesis to the hustle and bustle of the city, and we hope that people will come and spend some quiet time there, enjoying the natural landscape and the wonderful year-round colour that the garden will provide.”

Residents and those interested are being invited to give their response to the plans. The deadline for survey responses is January 28, 2024.