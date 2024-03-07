The Regime Official Trailer Max

The darkly comedic, six-episode series The Regime, starring Academy Award® winner Kate Winslet, tells the story of life within the walls of a modern authoritarian regime as it unravels.After not leaving the palace for quite some time, Chancellor Elena Vernham (Kate Winslet) becomes increasingly paranoid and unstable and turns to a volatile soldier, Herbert Zubak (Matthias Schoenaerts), as an unlikely confidant. As Zubak’s influence over the chancellor grows, Elena’s attempts to expand her power eventually result in the palace and the country fracturing around her.The cast includes Kate Winslet, Matthias Schoenaerts, Guillaume Gallienne, Andrea Riseborough, Martha Plimpton, and Hugh Grant.