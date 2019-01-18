Regina's Master Recreation Plan outlines new outdoor pool, better trails

Regina's Community & Protective Services Committee has released their Recreation Master Plan (RMP). It details five main priorities the city wants to get done:

A new outdoor pool.

More trail connections.

Better indoor pool capacity.

Better athletic fields, ball diamonds and spray pads.

Investment in some outdoor pools and arenas that require significant upgrades.

There was a more general framework which talked about recommendations for how recreation services are delivered in the coming years. Some of those recommendations are:

"Increase provision, both quantity and quality of indoor aquatics facilities, picnic sites, accessible playgrounds, dedicated athletic fields, cricket pitches and outdoor skateboard parks/pods."

"Reduce quantity but enhance quality of indoor ice arenas, ball diamonds, outdoor tennis courts, outdoor basketball courts, outdoor pools and spray pads."

The average age of a recreation facility in Regina in 40 years. Outdoor pools have an anverage age of 64 years.

Consultants for the report found that keeping the current recreation facilities going into the future would cost $350,000,000, but residents expressed a reluctance to pay for upgrades.

The city said it acheived most of the goals from the last RMP, but that financial pressures made some big projects difficult.

The report will go before coucil later this month.