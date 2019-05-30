Regina BMX club hopes bike racers jump on new track

A group of volunteers are hoping to revitalize BMX biking in Regina.

The 13th Ave BMX Club has been around for some time, but a race track the bike club was using was in need of repair. They had been racing on a gravel area with man-made hills for jumps at the track — on 13th Avenue just west of Sandra Schmirler Way — but the gravel wasn't the easiest to bike on.

Vic Stuart, along with many other volunteers, decided it was time to start from scratch. This spring, they tore down the old hills, brought in new dirt and packed it down to create a bumpy racetrack with three main turns.

The club hosted a reopening race night on Monday.

"A lot of people in town don't know that the track is here," said Stuart, who added there were some new riders, along with a number of returning faces, at the May 27 reopening.

"We're just trying to get the word out. We put a lot of time and effort into rebuilding the track."

Heidi Atter/CBC More

Vic Stuart's son, Carter Stuart, was one of the racers in the 10-year-old category on Monday night. He said he was impressed by the new track.

"It's really smooth," he said. "It's a bit better than last year."

Carter has been racing for two years now.

"It's better than playing Fornite," he said with a laugh. "And it's good exercise."

Heidi Atter/CBC More

The idea of revitalizing the 13th Avenue track came about after Vic Stuart and other club volunteers saw a track during a national BMX race in St. Albert, Alta.

"[There were] tons of volunteers, beautiful track — and it was just amazing to see that BMX racing didn't really die there after the '80s," he said with a laugh.

His kids had raced before, but never on a track like the one they saw in St. Albert. With the help of 13th Ave BMX Club president Steve England and many volunteers, the new track was packed down and ready for people to hit the pedals.

Heidi Atter/CBC More

Story continues