Regina city council delays budget decision until Monday

Regina city councillors have spent three days trying to hammer out the city's 2024 budget — and they aren't done yet.

On Friday, the majority of councillors voted in favour of tabling the capital and operations portion of the budget.

A short time later a decision on the utility rate increase was tabled as well.

Council will now return at noon CST on Monday with the goal of finalizing the budget.

Mayor Sandra Masters seemed to believe it could take even more time.

"I think we'll get the utility budget approved Monday, we'll probably deal with that one first and then we'll get back into operating, and I honestly don't know if we'll get that approved on Monday," she said.

"I will be shocked if this is a unanimous vote, if it passes next week."

Council's decision means that for the moment there's no definitive answer on how much property taxes will increase in the city next year.

Although the numbers are still subject to change, the latest figure floated by council was a 2.85 per cent mill rate increase.

For the owner of the average home in Regina — assessed at $315,000 — that would mean their property tax increasing by $5.57 per month or $66.84 for all of 2024.

The utility rate was previously approved at a four per cent increase for 2024, but a motion to reduce the increase to two per cent was being debated before council tabled the decision until Monday.

Ward 9 Coun. Jason Mancinelli told media that he was stressed about the debate extending into a fourth day, because it was important to get this budget right.

"It's going to take as long as it takes to get the best budget I can find for the people who've given me the privilege of representing them," he said.