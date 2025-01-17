Regina fatal shooting suspect on most wanted list arrested in Winnipeg

Daniel Atem, was arrested in Winnipeg in connection to the killing of a man in Regina on July 29, 2023. (Regina Police Service - image credit)

A man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant was arrested in Winnipeg on Wednesday in connection to a 2023 homicide in Regina.

Daniel "Juma" Drie Atem, 31, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Roman Miller. Police said Miller was fatally shot outside of a business in the 2100 block of Broad Street in Regina on July 29, 2023.

Atem was also on Canada's most wanted list, maintained by the non-profit BOLO (Be on the lookout) Program.

In October 2024, BOLO said it was providing a $50,000 reward and conducting a large billboard campaign across Saskatchewan and Alberta, where police said Atem has connections.

The other suspect, 25-year-old Shedrek Samuel, turned himself in to authorities in February 2024.

Police said that after Atem's first court appearance, which happened Thursday in Winnipeg, he would be transported to Regina, with a next court date to be determined.