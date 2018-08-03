Regina man powerlifts himself up to 4 Special Olympics' medals

The first time Aaron Higgins tried powerlifting, he was already able to lift as much as 250 pounds, according to his father.

His coaches ended up selecting the Regina man for high performance training, and Aaron's father Doug recalled, "He ended up being a natural at it."

Flash forward four years, and the 28-year-old has been wowing the crowd at the 2018 Special Olympics' National Summer Games in Antigonish, N.S., not only with his lifting that saw him bring home four medals, but with his exuberance after each lift.

"He's a showboat," said Doug, of his son's performance at the Games. "He was the heart of the show last night."

Aaron would end up winning two gold medals in the 105 kilogram body weight class, with a squat lift of 380 pounds and a bench press of 260 pounds. He also won two silvers with a dead lift of 363 pounds and lifting an overall total of 1,003 pounds, a showing that Aaron dubbed "awesome."

Aaron, who has Down Syndrome, had originally been playing basketball with Special Olympics. But when his friends decided to try powerlifting, he went along to try the sport with them.

According to Doug, it soon became clear to coaches that Aaron was "way more than a recreational lifter."

With the guidance of coaches at Trench Fitness, Aaron has become more passionate about powerlifting, dedicating himself to intense one-hour lifting sessions, three times a week, along with playing other sports and cross training.

"If he has a workout Tuesday, his bag is packed Monday night," Doug says with a chuckle.

While some people with Down Syndrome may have issues with neck stability, this has not been an issue for Aaron, according to his father.

"He's a very good athlete in very good shape. He's really fortunate that way."

For Doug, watching his son compete at a national stage has left him feeling full of pride.

"When you see the rest of the family crying, it's pretty cool," he said, acknowledging he shed tears himself, watching his son awarded with his medals.

If Aaron is selected to compete with the Canadian men's team, he will have the opportunity to compete in Abu Dhabi for the Special Olympic World Games. Those games take place from March 14 to 21, 2019.