Regina mayor boosts NHL game, council members recommend $150K subsidy

Regina Mayor Michael Fougere has high expectations for the upcoming regular season NHL game at Mosaic Stadium, but the question about whether the city should chip in money for the event was up for debate on Wednesday afternoon.

The Calgary Flames will face off against the Winnipeg Jets in October, the fifth iteration of the National Hockey League's Heritage Classic series.

"I have no doubt it will be a sellout. It will have an enthusiastic crowd for the whole festival, not just the game," Fougere said, following a city council executive committee meeting.

"It's really a great opportunity to showcase our city around the world."

The city's executive committee voted in favour of contributing $150,000 toward the game at Regina's 33,350 seat stadium, with $100,000 in cash and $50,000 in services such as providing transit and security.

A few councillors posed questions about the return on investment for the money would be, with councillors Sharron Bryce, Andrew Stevens and Lori Bresciani asking about the economic benefit to taxpayers.

"People are frustrated because it's hard when you can't afford to go to something like this," said Bryce, asking what the benefit of having the game would be to residents.

Fougere said the event is expected to bring millions back to the city, in spending in restaurants, hotels, and provincial sales taxes, while showcasing the new football stadium and the city.

"The impact on our community is much bigger than a small investment of $150,000," he said, telling the executive committee, "To me, this is literally a no-brainer."

Stevens indicated he would support the motion, but would be thinking about how to vote when the item comes to council for approval at its next meeting.

Tourism Saskatchewan is also being asked to chip in another $500,000.

The stadium has hosted multiple big ticket events since it opened in July 2017, including a professional soccer game between the New York Cosmos and Valencia CF. About 15,000 fans attended that game.

The Regina Pats and the Moose Jaw Warriors were slated to play a game at Mosaic Stadium in celebration of the Pats' centennial season but it was later moved to the Brandt Centre due to low ticket sales, poor ice quality and weather concerns.

It has also hosted bands like The Eagles, Guns N' Roses, Bryan Adams and Our Lady Peace.