Regina will play host to 2020 Grey Cup at new Mosaic Stadium

Roughrider fans had high hopes for another Grey Cup game in Regina, and now it's official — they'll get it next year.

The CFL announced on Thursday that Regina will host the 108th league championship game in 2020.

It's the first time the Grey Cup will be held at the new Mosaic Stadium.

The last time the team hosted the Grey Cup was in 2013 at the old stadium, and that was a game fans remember fondly. The Riders would beat Hamilton, 45-23.

Fans exploded in joy at an event at Mosaic Stadium as the news was announced at 5:30 p.m. CST. An announcement followed that Hamilton will get the big game in 2021.

'Best fans in the league'

The club's president and CEO Craig Reynolds told reporters there were some "compelling" factors in the Saskatchewan bid, not least of which was the team's solid fan base.

"We have the best fans in the league. They love the Riders, but they love the CFL," he said.

As a club we are so thrilled to bring the Grey Cup back where it belongs, in Saskatchewan. - President/CEO Craig Reynolds

The year also marks the club's 110th anniversary, he noted, saying there would be celebrations all year long, leading up for the big plans that would make it a Grey Cup to remember.

Reynolds congratulated those fans gathered at Mosaic Stadium for their support.

"As a club, we are so thrilled to bring the Grey Cup back where it belongs, in Saskatchewan," he told the excited audience.

"You all helped us earn this."

Premier Scott Moe also sent congratulations to the Riders on social media accounts, and expressed his hope for the Riders to once again have home field advantage in 2020.

"The last time we hosted a Grey Cup, it went pretty well," he recalled.