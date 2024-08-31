Regina police find dogs believed to be responsible for attack, arrest man

Regina police say they've located the dogs believed to be responsible for an Aug. 19 attack and seized them. (Submitted by Regina Police Service - image credit)

Two dogs believed to have been involved in an attack on a woman earlier this month have been found, and one person has been arrested, Regina police say.

Officers were called about a dog attack around Third Avenue and Cameron Street, in the city's North Central neighbourhood, just after 9 a.m. on Aug. 19, the Regina Police Service previously said.

Police said the woman was walking her dogs when she was chased by the two other dogs and then attacked.

Their investigation found a man and a woman arrived and led the dogs away, but did not return to help the victim, police said in a news release.

The woman who was attacked called for help, and a city employee called paramedics.

After continued investigation, police located the dogs Thursday and seized them, a Friday news release said. A man was also taken into custody, but police did not indicate how he was involved in the incident.

The investigation is ongoing, and it has not yet been determined what charges, if any will be laid, police said.