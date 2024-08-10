Regina police, Sask. Coroners Service probe woman's death

The Regina Police Service is investigating the death of a woman, alongside the Saskatchewan Coroners Service. (CBC News - image credit)

The Saskatchewan Coroners Service and Regina Police Service are jointly investigating a woman's death in Regina.

Police were sent to the 1000 block of Montague Street in Regina's North Central neighbourhood just after 3 a.m. CST on Saturday, according to a Regina police news release.

Officers found the woman dead, according to the release, and called in the police service's major crimes and forensic identification unit.

Regina police did not release the woman's name or age, and says there will be no further details released to the public at this time. Her next of kin has been notified.

Anyone with information about the woman's death is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Regina Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.