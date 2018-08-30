Regina university wrestler finds success on Brazilian jiu-jitsu mat

Inga Hammer has only been training Brazilian jiu-jitsu since around May, but she has had quick success in the sport thanks her wrestling background.

Hammer had been wrestling at the university level, winning medals at multiple competitions, until the wrestling program at the University of Regina was cut, she said.

"I thought it was a joke in poor taste," Hammer said about the cut through Facebook Messenger. Then the notice was posted online and the university sent out emails.

"It was very impersonal and I was absolutely devastated."

Hammer recently got back to Regina after winning a gold medal at the World Master IBJJF Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Championships in Las Vegas. She competed in the white belt, medium-heavy group.

Hammer said her entry into jiu-jitsu was through a friend in the wrestling community. She was offered a place to train, along with supports.

"That really gave me an outlet for that period of time when there's no wrestling," Hammer said.

While there are a lot of commonalities between wrestling and jiu-jitsu, the techniques and rules in jiu-jitsu allow for things like choke holds, which are not allowed in wrestling.

"There's still just an ocean of things to learn for jiu-jitsu if I want to continue on that path," she said.

If her four Canada West medals and two national medals for the U of R Cougars wrestling team are any indication, there may be more success to come.

Hammer said she may stick with jiu-jitsu going forward but she is not done with wrestling yet. Her next step may be training in both sports while still trying to maintain some semblance of a personal life.

"I think [wrestling] has given me so much. Whatever form the wrestling club takes in Regina, I would still very much like to participate and be a part of that community."