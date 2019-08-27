Regina's Thom Collegiate will not field a football team this year

The storied Trojans football program at Thom Collegiate in Regina will not field a team this year.

Former Trojans players include Riders Plaza of Honours members Jim Hopson and Neal Hughes. Riders captain Dan Clark is also a Thom alumni.

Not enough players signed up for the team this season, said Regina High Schools Athletic Association (RHSAA) commissioner Aaron Anderson in a statement.

RHSAA said Football Canada recommends high schools have at least 24 players to ensure the safety of the players.

"Thom Collegiate did not have enough students express an interest in high school football, both in the Spring of 2018-19 and now in the Fall of the 2019-20 school year," the statement said.

It said the Trojans also had not completed a minimum number of hours of practice time.

Some Thom students still wanting to play football will be joining the the Winston Knoll Collegiate Wolverines.

Regina Minor Football is also accepting Thom students who are eligible to play. So far three Thom students have chosen this opportunity.

The Trojans were a force in the 1980s, winning three 4A league titles.

The Trojans also won back-to-back 4A titles in 2001 and 2002. It was also the last time they won a championship.