Region says its purchased nearly a third of land in Wilmot Township for future industrial use

The Region of Waterloo has announced on-site technical analysis will soon begin in Wilmot Township as the region has purchased nearly one-third of the 770 acres it says it needs for future industrial purposes.

In March, 12 landowners of six farmland properties and six residential properties were told the Region of Waterloo wanted to purchase their land. In total, the region is pursuing 770 acres (roughly 311 hectares) of land in Wilmot Township near the intersection of Nafziger Road and Bleams Road, south of New Hamburg.

The region said Thursday that purchasing one-third of the land is a significant milestone in enabling the creation of a shovel-ready site for future investment from a major employer.

The region says shovel-ready land is necessary because "over the last several years, Waterloo region has lost potential investment opportunities from major employers" due to not having appropriate sites available.

The region notes site selection process is intensive and thorough. It lists the following characteristics as to why the sought land is uniquely suited for this initiative:

The ability to assemble a large, contiguous area.

Adjacent arterial transportation (Highway 7/8).

Next to existing hydro infrastructure.

Nearby existing infrastructure for water/wastewater.

Not located directly on the Regional Recharge Zone, which protects Waterloo Region's drinking water.

Consistent grading considerations throughout the area.

Close proximity to Waterloo Region's skilled workforce, post-secondary education institutions and tech sector.

The region says the future site will offer, "new, well-paying jobs and spin-off investments and jobs in related fields such as construction, logistics, supply chain management, and others."

Landowner inclusion

Throughout the process, the region says there has been continual and direct conversation with affected landowners.

When initially approached, farmers say they were told if they refused to sell, they would face expropriation.

Regional Chair Karen Redman told CBC News on Thursday that negotiations are ongoing and progressing.

"We have always focused on fair and equitable deals with all the land owners," Redman said in an interview.

Regional Chair Karen Redman spoke with CBC News about the ongoing land acquisition in Wilmot Township on Thursday and said the land is needed to bring jobs to the community. (Karis Mapp/CBC News)

"There's been a lot of misinformation and there's been a lot of interest in this. But, we continue to deal with individual landowners on a one-to-one basis."

Meanwhile, farmers say there has been a lack of transparency from the region since the beginning of the land grab efforts.

On June 19, a group of those affected gathered outside Region of Waterloo headquarters with signs to protest the plan to purchase their land.

"They're taking livelihood away, homes away from our industry. I don't think it's right," protester Fran Strassburger previously told CBC News. Strassburger owns 10 hectares (25 acres) of the sought land.

The plan has been praised by some local business leaders but criticized by some of the landowners, their supporters and politicians including Ontario NDP Leader Marit Stiles.

Two Wilmot Township councillors have also called on the region to be more transparent about their plans.

"I think it really comes down to the heart of, big changes affect different people in different ways and clearly there's been a lot of interest in this," Redman said Thursday.

"Agricultural growth of food, as well as processing, is one of our major economic drivers. We stand on a history of both protecting the environment and investing in our economy."

Redman added that change is necessary as the region continues to prepare for a projected one million residents in the region by 2050.

When asked about Wilmot resident's willingness to be part of the future initiative, Redman said the investment provides a brighter future for the farmers and the generations to come.

"What community wouldn't want billions of dollars of investments in thousands of jobs that are good local jobs, intergenerational jobs?" Redman said.