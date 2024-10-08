Regional Homeless Collaborative unveils revamped 'action plan' to combat issue

CBC

Kristen Whitehead picks up a few crumbs from the couch and some candy sprinkled on the living room carpet of her Nipawin, Sask., home, presumably left behind by one of her seven kids. She does it without complaint. It's taken years to reach the point where she can live in a home with her children again. They were living together in 2018 — the year she became addicted to crystal meth.About two years later, she was evicted when her addiction led to missed bill payments and, ultimately, to her kids