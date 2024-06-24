Register for Vermont's Fish with a Warden events

CBC

Warning: This story contains details of an alleged sexual encounter.A Brantford, Ont-area social worker whose clients include first responders dealing with trauma faces allegations of professional misconduct and sexual abuse after an investigation by the professional college.Laura Dowler is accused of alleged incidents over a four-year period, the Ontario College of Social Workers and Social Service Workers (OCSWSSW) says in a report following its months-long investigation.The college alleges Do