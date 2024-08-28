Regulation of PFAS in Maryland

Latest Stories
Michael Cohen Reveals Classic Trump Hand Gesture That Shows When He’s Lying
The former Trump attorney explains the ex-president’s “tell.”
- The Daily Beast
‘A Lot of Hatred’: What Trump Said When Dr. Phil Asked If Harris Wanted Him Shot
Dr. Phil’s sit down with Donald Trump got a little weird on Tuesday night.The TV doctor, who’s infamously not been a licensed psychologist since 2006, asked Trump if he thought Kamala Harris and Joe Biden were “OK” with him being shot.“I’m not saying that they wanted you to get shot, but do you think it was OK with them if you did?” he asked.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.Stay informed and gain unlimited a
- The Hill
Jim Jordan subpoenas company of Trump judge’s daughter
The House Judiciary Committee has subpoenaed the company that employs the daughter of Juan Merchan, the New York judge who is overseeing former President Trump’s hush money trial. The subpoena escalates a brewing battle between the panel’s Subcommittee on Weaponization of the Federal Government and the company, Authentic Campaigns, which previously rebuffed lawmakers’ demands to…
- HuffPost
JD Vance's Attack On Kamala Harris' Border Policy Backfires Badly
The Ohio Senator called the vice president "fake" for committing to border security, though he voted against this year's bipartisan border bill.
- HuffPost
Newt Gingrich Offers Extreme Debate Idea That Kamala Harris Fans Actually Love
"That would actually be kinda awesome," one person wrote of Gingrich's proposal.
- HuffPost
Jesse Watters Called Out By Colleagues For Vile Comment About Kamala Harris
Doug Emhoff's ex-wife, Kerstin Emhoff, also chimed in to defend the vice president.
- HuffPost UK
Putin Has 'Tested Even Russian Tolerance' With Nepotism Hire, UK Says
The controversial appointment could be "indicative of the increasing insularity of the Russian elite".
- The Daily Beast
Melania Shares Cryptic Post About New York Amid Barron College Mystery
Melania Trump marked her 28th anniversary as a New Yorker on Tuesday by posting an aerial photo of Manhattan and sharing one of her more effusive public comments on any subject to date.“New York City captivated my heart the moment I arrived 28 years ago today,” the former first lady wrote in a cryptic post on X, formerly Twitter. “This electrifying town isn’t just my home; it’s a colorful canvas where dreams come alive. New York’s iconic skyline and vibrant culture inspire me every day.”There’s
- People
Jordan Chiles Returns to Social Media Post-Olympics Medal Controversy with a Sexy Bikini Photo That's Pure Gold
The gymnast posted a few swimsuit pics on social media following her medal controversy at the Olympics — and she's got that golden glow
- The Hockey News - Edmonton Oilers
Leon Draisaitl's Contract Extension Will Be A Massive Discount
Even with a massive raise, a projected contract extension for Draisaitl will still pay dividends for the Oilers.
- USA TODAY Sports
Who aced the NHL offseason? Grading all 32 teams on their moves
NHL training camps will open in September and the regular season starts in October. Which teams improved the most this offseason?
- The Daily Beast
Trump Flashes ‘Unusual’ Thumbs Up and Smile at Graves of Fallen Marines
Donald Trump was photographed smiling and giving an awkward thumbs up Monday at the graves of fallen Marines in Arlington National Cemetery.The former president’s demeanor was criticized online as many were puzzled—and others outright offended—that he’d give his signature smirk and hand gesture at such a sensitive site.“Smiling thumbs up at the grave is unusual to say the least,” posted Adam Kinzinger, a former Republican lawmaker who’s a lieutenant colonel in the Air National Guard.Read more at
- HuffPost
Rep. Jasmine Crockett Hits Trump Where It Hurts With Bold Debate Prediction
The Texas lawmaker trolled the former president over the upcoming debate against Kamala Harris.
- Reuters
Trump staff had physical altercation with Arlington cemetery official, NPR reports
Two members of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump's campaign staff had a "verbal and physical altercation" with an Arlington National Cemetery official during a visit by Trump this week, NPR reported on Tuesday. Later in Detroit, Trump blamed Vice President Kamala Harris, his Democratic rival for the White House, and President Joe Biden for what he termed a "catastrophic" withdrawal.
- BuzzFeed
24 People Living In Swing States Revealed Who They Plan To Vote For, And It's Definitely Not What I'd Predicted
"It's so disheartening that people think of the South as full of bigoted, backward voters who only support conservative politics. I know so many people from my hometown who are horrified by Donald Trump and are fighting to do all they can to restore rights."
- The Independent
Trump’s supposedly big Dr Phil interview was just a deluded rally with a one-person audience
News Analysis: The former president takes his act to a more intimate setting, only to see it fall flat
- BuzzFeed
Kamala Harris's Team Posted A 19-Second Video Of Trump Talking About Skipping The Debate, And Yes, They Added Chicken Sounds
Kamala HQ took a jab at Trump's debate hesitancy, but this time, they used a chicken emoji. 🐓
- CNN
Tim Walz and Kristi Noem once had a warm working relationship. Now it’s gone ice-cold
These days, the only thing Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem seem to have in common is that they’re both former-members-of-Congress-turned-Midwestern-governors.
- HuffPost
Trump Reindicted On Coup Attempt Charges To Honor Supreme Court Immunity Ruling
Special counsel Jack Smith filed the new indictment on the same four counts of trying to overturn the 2020 election but without citing potentially "immune" evidence.
- The Independent
Trump will serve six to nine years behind bars if convicted of Jan 6 charges, one of his former lawyers predicts
‘Even six to nine, for someone his age, is very significant,’ host Erin Burnett said about the 78-year-old former president